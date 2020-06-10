77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
World America 10 Jun 2020 George Floyd's ...
World, America

George Floyd's life celebrated at Houston funeral two weeks after his death

REUTERS
Published Jun 10, 2020, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 1:11 am IST
About 500 people were invited to the funeral, which followed memorial services in Minneapolis and Raeford, where Floyd was born
Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. AP photo
  Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. AP photo

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton and other dignitaries joined friends and family of George Floyd at a Houston church on Tuesday to mourn the African American whose death in police custody inspired anti-racism protests around the world.

Outside the Fountain of Praise Church before the service, the streets were lined with American flags as those invited filed inside and onlookers stood in quiet respect. Flowers and bouquets were piled around a photograph of Floyd.

 

Sharpton will give the eulogy. The ministers presiding are Pastor Remus Wright Sr and co-pastor Mia Wright, who opened the service.

After the service, a funeral procession will travel about 15 miles (24 km) to Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland, Texas. His body will arrive at the cemetery in a horse-drawn carriage for burial alongside his mother.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who grew up in the Texas city, died on May 25 after a white police officer in Minneapolis pinned him with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes. A bystander’s video captured the incident in excruciating detail, including his saying “I can’t breathe” and crying out for his mother.

“It was the worst thing I ever could have imagined, watching him going from speaking and breathing to turning blue,” said Godfrey Johnson, 45, as he arrived at the church. Johnson, who wore an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt, attended Floyd’s high school and played football with him.

About 500 people were invited to the funeral, which followed memorial services last week in Minneapolis and Raeford, the North Carolina town where Floyd was born.

With the funeral taking place in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic when people are advised to wear masks over their mouths and noses, some mourners and onlookers wore masks that said, “I can’t breathe.”

Many family members were dressed in white dresses and suits.

Relatives lined up and took turns paying respects to Floyd at the final viewing and sealing of the bier at the front of the church before the ceremony, some of them shaking with emotion and one making the sign of the cross.

Family members of other black men killed in confrontations with white men attended.

The mother of Eric Garner, the New York man who died in a police chokehold, was at the church as well as the family of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Georgia man who was shot and killed in February while jogging. Three white men are defendants in the case.

Outside the church in hot, humid, 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) temperature, two voter registration tables were set up.

The New York Stock Exchange observed 8 minutes 46 seconds of silence for the start of the funeral, the length of time Floyd was pinned down.

...
Tags: george floyd, george floyd body, george floyd protests, black lives matter


Latest From World

Defacement of Mahatma Gandhi's statue a 'disgrace', says Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

Defacement of Mahatma Gandhi's statue a 'disgrace', says Donald Trump

As of Tuesday, Pakistan recorded 108,316 coronavirus infections. (PTI Photo)

Pakistan records more than 100 coronavirus deaths in single day

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Lam said everyone should learn a lesson from last year's giant anti-government protests. But she did not say what lesson she has learned. Instead, she urged everyone to support the new national security legislation that the central government in Beijing is going to impose on Hong Kong. (AP Photo)

Hong Kong leader warns protesters that city cannot afford more 'chaos'

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AFP Photo)

WHO says coronavirus pandemic 'far from over' as daily cases hit record high



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Defacement of Mahatma Gandhi's statue a 'disgrace', says Donald Trump

Defacement of Mahatma Gandhi's statue a 'disgrace', says Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

No More: Minneapolis bans police chokeholds

A man holds up a sign stating

Twitter, Facebook disable Trump's video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

President Donald Trump walks from the White House past graffiti in Lafayette Park to visit St. John's Church in Washington. (AP)

Autopsy report shows Floyd had tested positive for Covid-19

George Floyd. (AP)

Man drives car into protesting crowd in Seattle, shoots bystander

A man drives into the crowd at 11th and Pike, injuring at least one person, before exiting the car and brandishing an apparent firearm. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham