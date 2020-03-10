World America 10 Mar 2020 Canada reports first ...
World, America

Canada reports first fatality in Covid19

AFP
Published Mar 10, 2020, 10:41 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2020, 10:41 am IST
The Quebec government also confirmed two new cases Monday, including one person who was exposed to the virus during a trip to France
AFP Photo
 AFP Photo

Montreal: Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia announced Monday.

The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, "was infected with COVID-19 (and) passed away last night," the province's health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.

 

Officials have not released the victim's age.

Henry said he had been a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Two other residents and two caregivers had also tested positive for the disease.

The facility is designed to house around 200 elderly people.

Canada has recorded more than 70 confirmed coronavirus infections, nearly all of which are in British Columbia or Ontario, the most populated province.

The Quebec government confirmed two new cases Monday, including one person who was exposed to the virus during a trip to France.

The person is currently in self-quarantine at home.

...
Tags: covid 19, covid-19 deaths, coronavirus outbreak, montreal, canada covid-19


Latest From World

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at the Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo

UN informs personnel with travel history to Covid19 hit nations to stay home

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, wearing a protective face mask, talks to a medical staff member during his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. AP Photo

Xi makes first visit to virus epicentre Wuhan since outbreak

People walk in an almost empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italyon, March 9, 2020. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said he is restricting travel nationwide to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Conte said Monday night a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate they need to work, have health conditions or other limited legitimate reasons to travel outside their home areas. (AP)

Italy put under unprecedented lockdown

An activist of the Aurat (Woman) March, with a slogan reading freed woman painted in her face attend a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad (AFP)

Pakistan's Aurat march: Stones, shoes hurled at women marchers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US issues advisory against travel on cruise ships after virus toll touches 21

Carrying multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco. AP photo

New York declares State of Emergency after Coronavirus kills 19

A man wears a medical mask on the AirTrain as concern over the coronavirus grows enroute to John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in New York City. AFP Photot

Florida reports first two Covid19 deaths

Medial workers wearing protective gear move a patient infected with the coronavirus disease from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

Sex with minor invites 10 years jail for Indian in US

Representational image

After Buttigieg, Klobuchar ends presidential campaign, endorses rival Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) during a campaign event in Dallas, Texas. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham