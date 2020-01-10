World America 10 Jan 2020 'Delegation tha ...
World, America

'Delegation that epitomises the dark arts...': India slams Pak at UN

ANI
Published Jan 10, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
The diplomat stressed upon Council as 'part of the political toolkit' to address ongoing and future threats to global peace and security.
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Thursday (local time) lambasted Pakistan for peddling false narrative on New Delhi and said there are no "takers for your malware here". (Photo: ANI)
 India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Thursday (local time) lambasted Pakistan for peddling false narrative on New Delhi and said there are no "takers for your malware here". (Photo: ANI)

New York: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Thursday (local time) lambasted Pakistan for peddling false narrative on New Delhi and said there are no "takers for your malware here".

"It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council," Akbaruddin said during an open debate at the UN Security Council.

 

"One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain. My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware," he added.

The diplomat stressed upon the Council as "part of the political toolkit" to address ongoing and future threats to global peace and security.

He also said that there needs to be a Council which is a "representative" of current global realities.

"The answer to the crises the Council faces, lies in invoking and working through Charter provisions that provide for reform and change. We need a Council that is representative of current global realities, credible, and legitimate, rather than one that rests merely on the claim that it existed at the inception. The Council needs to be fit for purpose for the 21st century," Akbaruddin further said.

...
Tags: un, pakistan, syed akbaruddin
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From World

Boeing Co on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was

‘Designed by clowns, supervised by monkeys’: Boeing's internal messages on 737 Max

The British monarchy scrambled Thursday to find urgent

Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for parting as senior royals

Protesters wave flares during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Rail workers, teachers, doctors, lawyers and others joined a nationwide day of protests and strikes Thursday to denounce French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the pension system. (AP)

Tensions flare in French protests as pension dispute grinds on

A child's shoe lies at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran. (AFP)

Planes brought down by missiles since 1973



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

House to vote on restraining Trump’s actions against Iran

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to meet with other House Democrats on the morning following Iranian attacks on bases in Iraq housing US troops, at the Capitol in Washington. AP

'Slap in face': Iran launches missile strike against US in Iraq

Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, which Tehran said was a

Not looking to start war with Iran, but prepared to finish one: US

Esper defended the intelligence signalling an 'imminent threat' from Soleimani that he and other senior US officials have cited to justify the strike, saying it was persuasive. (Photo: AFP)

'Over in 6 seconds': Gun laws saved lives at Texas church, says Donald Trump

Democrats demanded at the fall session of Congress that Trump and his Republicans take action to restrict guns. (Photo: File)

Two dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed

The authorities have not provided information about a possible motive. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham