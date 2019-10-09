World America 09 Oct 2019 White House denies o ...
World, America

White House denies on cooperation by Trump in impeachment probe

AFP
Published Oct 9, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2019, 9:20 am IST
'President Trump cannot permit his Administration to participate in this partisan inquiry under these circumstances,' the letter said.
Democrats say that no formal House vote is needed because the impeachment process is in its earliest stages, equivalent to gathering evidence for an indictment. (Photo: File)
 Democrats say that no formal House vote is needed because the impeachment process is in its earliest stages, equivalent to gathering evidence for an indictment. (Photo: File)

Washington: The White House slammed the door in a letter Tuesday on any cooperation by President Donald Trump's administration with the Democrats' impeachment probe, calling it "constitutionally invalid."

The eight page letter to Democratic leaders, signed by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, rejected the entire process underway in the House of Representatives, which is examining whether Trump abused his office by seeking a corruption probe in Ukraine of 2020 election rival Joe Biden. "President Trump cannot permit his Administration to participate in this partisan inquiry under these circumstances," the letter said.

 

"Your inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretence of fairness, or even the most elementary due process protections," the letter said. The White House said it objected especially to the fact that the lower house had not held a formal vote to launch the impeachment inquiry.

That "has never happened," a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters. He accused Democrats of "purporting simply to proceed on the basis of a news conference."

Democrats say that no formal House vote is needed because the impeachment process is in its earliest stages, equivalent to gathering evidence for an indictment.

Only then would the Democrats call for a vote on whether to impeach, passing the matter on to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial.

The decision means no members of the Trump administration will be authorized to testify in Congress and will ignore subpoenas, the official said. He insisted that the White House was "definitely avoiding saying there's no way we'd ever cooperate."

However, he gave no explanation of how a change might come. The letter had been awaited for several days as part of Trump's strategy of stonewalling investigators and focusing on undermining the credibility of Democratic leaders with his voter base.

Earlier Tuesday, the White House prevented the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, from showing up to testify. "He would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court," Trump said on Twitter.

In slightly more measured terms, the letter asks Democrats to drop the entire process. "We hope that, in light of the many deficiencies we have identified in your proceedings, you will abandon the current invalid efforts to pursue an impeachment inquiry and join the President in focusing on the many important goals that matter to the American people," it said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, joe biden, white house, trump-ukraine row
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

Samuel Little's depravity is matched only by his prodigious memory. (Photo: AP)

'He draws sketches of 93 women he murdered': US killer's lifetime backed by memory

'This marks a new milestone in the Indo-French strategic partnership and indeed a new high in the bilateral defence cooperation,' Rajnath said. (Photo: File)

India-France Defence Dialogue to enhance strategic ties: Rajnath Singh

The State Department announcement did not name the officials subject to the visa restrictions, but news of the action sent US stocks down. (Photo: File)

China 'firmly opposes' US visa restrictions over treatment of Muslims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

China 'firmly opposes' US visa restrictions over treatment of Muslims

The State Department announcement did not name the officials subject to the visa restrictions, but news of the action sent US stocks down. (Photo: File)

Some UN agency personnel in India able to operate in Kashmir: UN spokesperson

Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir for over two months as main markets continue to be shut and public transport off the roads. (Photo: File)

Effect of global slowdown 'more pronounced' in India: IMF chief

The IMF Managing Director said that global trade growth has come to a 'near standstill'. (Photo: File)

US, Japan sign trade agreements on agriculture and digital export

Trump said the signing of the agreements will benefit both the countries. (Photo: File)

US Congress committee urges India to lift communication blackout in Kashmir

A powerful US Congressional Committee has urged India to lift the communication blackout in Kashmir, saying it is impacting the lives of the people in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham