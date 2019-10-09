World America 09 Oct 2019 'Tell the truth ...
World, America

'Tell the truth... for a change': Jimmy Carter's advice to Donald Trump

REUTERS
Published Oct 9, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
The Republican leader faces allegations he abused his office by pushing Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Trump administration blocked a key witness from appearing before three House committees, prompting a subpoena. (Photo: FIle)
 Earlier on Tuesday, the Trump administration blocked a key witness from appearing before three House committees, prompting a subpoena. (Photo: FIle)

Washington: Former Democratic US President Jimmy Carter on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump to cooperate with Congress' impeachment inquiry, saying his refusal to comply with lawmakers' requests has left Americans grappling for answers.

The Republican leader faces allegations he abused his office by pushing Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

 

Earlier on Tuesday, the Trump administration blocked a key witness from appearing before three House committees, prompting a subpoena.

"Tell the truth, I think, for a change," Carter told MSNBC when asked what advice he would give Trump.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing over Ukraine and has reacted to the inquiry with a flurry of posts on Twitter lobbing obscenities and insulting nicknames for Democratic lawmakers, who launched their impeachment probe two weeks ago.

While the Republican-led Senate now is "unlikely" to remove Trump even if the Democratic-controlled House backs impeachment, Carter said that could change depending on what the investigation reveals.

"If the facts reveal an increasing number of things that he has actually done, then of course impeachment is possible and removal from office is possible," the nation's oldest living former president told MSNBC.

Carter, 95, ran on a pledge of honesty and served one term in the White House from 1977 to 1981. He suffered from his own political controversies including a US hostage crisis in Iran.

He criticised Trump's response to the impeachment probe, saying blocking witnesses and documents was "stonewalling."

"That's a departure from custom and a departure from what the American people expect," Carter said. "That in itself is going to be... another item of evidence that can be used against him."

"Trump," he said, "should restrain himself on Twitter and give the House of Representatives and the Senate -- and the general public -- the evidence that we need to form a case either for or against him."

Representatives for the other living former US presidents -- Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and Republican George W Bush -- could not be immediately reached for comment.

Clinton became the second US president to be impeached by in 1998, but was not removed from office by the Senate Congress took up impeachment proceedings against President Andrew Johnson in 1868 and President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 under threat of impeachment.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, trump-ukraine row, impeachment, jimmy carter
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue. (Photo: File)

China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: report

It was not until Christmas Day 2015 that he received approval to take leave and see his son. (Representational Image)

Canadian father alleges bullying, sues firm for paternity harassment case

Umar, who was in early 40s, was designated as a

Al-Qaeda's South Asia chief who was born in India, killed in Afghanistan: report

The United Nations has an overall annual operating budget of several billion dollars, covering everything from humanitarian work to disarmament. (Photo: File)

United Nations may run out of money in October. Why?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

United Nations may run out of money in October. Why?

The United Nations has an overall annual operating budget of several billion dollars, covering everything from humanitarian work to disarmament. (Photo: File)

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)

'He draws sketches of 93 women he murdered': US killer's lifetime backed by memory

Samuel Little's depravity is matched only by his prodigious memory. (Photo: AP)

White House denies on cooperation by Trump in impeachment probe

Democrats say that no formal House vote is needed because the impeachment process is in its earliest stages, equivalent to gathering evidence for an indictment. (Photo: File)

China 'firmly opposes' US visa restrictions over treatment of Muslims

The State Department announcement did not name the officials subject to the visa restrictions, but news of the action sent US stocks down. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham