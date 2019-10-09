World America 09 Oct 2019 Effect of global slo ...
World, America

Effect of global slowdown 'more pronounced' in India: IMF chief

ANI
Published Oct 9, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2019, 8:54 am IST
Georgieva said widespread deceleration means that growth in 2019-20 will fall to its 'lowest rate' since beginning of decade.
The IMF Managing Director said that global trade growth has come to a 'near standstill'. (Photo: File)
 The IMF Managing Director said that global trade growth has come to a 'near standstill'. (Photo: File)

Washington: As the global economy is witnessing "synchronised slowdown", the effect is "more pronounced" this year in some of the largest emerging market economies like India, said the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva.

Georgieva pointed out that the widespread deceleration means that growth in 2019-20 will fall to its "lowest rate" since the beginning of the decade. Almost 90 per cent of the world will face slower growth, she said on Tuesday.

 

"Two years ago, the global economy was in a synchronized upswing. Measured by GDP, nearly 75 per cent of the world was accelerating. The global economy is now in a synchronised slowdown. In 2019, we expect slower growth in nearly 90 per cent of the world," said Georgieva in her first speech as managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

"In the United States and Germany, unemployment is at historic lows. Yet across advanced economies, including in the US, Japan, and especially the Euro area, there is a softening of economic activity. In some of the largest emerging market economies, such as India and Brazil, the slowdown is even more pronounced this year," she said.

The IMF Managing Director said that global trade growth has come to a "near standstill."

The IMF had cut its projection for India's economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 7 per cent for the fiscal year 2019-20 owing to the "weaker-than-expected outlook" for the domestic demand.

Kristalina Georgieva, who this month took over leadership at the IMF from Christine Lagarde, said that currencies are once again in the spotlight and Disputes now extend between multiple countries and into other critical issues.

"Even if growth picks-up in 2020, the current rifts could lead to changes that last a generation -- broken supply chains, siloed trade sectors, a "digital Berlin Wall" that forces countries to choose between technology systems," she said.

Amid rising trade war between the countries which is generally fought through tariffs and counter-tariffs, the chief called for nations to work together and said: "Everyone loses in a trade war".

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kristalina georgieva, imf, christine lagarde
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

Samuel Little's depravity is matched only by his prodigious memory. (Photo: AP)

'He draws sketches of 93 women he murdered': US killer's lifetime backed by memory

Democrats say that no formal House vote is needed because the impeachment process is in its earliest stages, equivalent to gathering evidence for an indictment. (Photo: File)

White House denies on cooperation by Trump in impeachment probe

'This marks a new milestone in the Indo-French strategic partnership and indeed a new high in the bilateral defence cooperation,' Rajnath said. (Photo: File)

India-France Defence Dialogue to enhance strategic ties: Rajnath Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)

'He draws sketches of 93 women he murdered': US killer's lifetime backed by memory

Samuel Little's depravity is matched only by his prodigious memory. (Photo: AP)

White House denies on cooperation by Trump in impeachment probe

Democrats say that no formal House vote is needed because the impeachment process is in its earliest stages, equivalent to gathering evidence for an indictment. (Photo: File)

China 'firmly opposes' US visa restrictions over treatment of Muslims

The State Department announcement did not name the officials subject to the visa restrictions, but news of the action sent US stocks down. (Photo: File)

Some UN agency personnel in India able to operate in Kashmir: UN spokesperson

Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir for over two months as main markets continue to be shut and public transport off the roads. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham