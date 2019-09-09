Trump’s family is ‘dynasty that will last for decades’, says campaign manager

After taking office in 2017, Trump named his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, senior White House advisers. (Photo: File)

Washington: On Saturday, Donald Trump’s campaign manager said that the president and his family are “a dynasty that would last for decades”. The remark prompted a speculation about whether Trump’s children might pursue their own bids for public office, reported Washington Post.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s manager was speaking at a meeting of Republican Party delegates in Indian Wells, California.

According to The Associated Press, Parscale said, "The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party. One that will adapt to changing cultures. One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in."

Responding to queries by reporters, Parscale declined to say whether he thought Trump's children might run for office and said, "I think they are all amazing people with ... amazing capabilities”.

After taking office in 2017, Trump named his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, senior White House advisers.

The president's adult sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, have taken active roles in their father's re-election campaign, appearing frequently at "Make America Great Again" rallies and denouncing Trump's political opponents on social media.