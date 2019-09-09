World America 09 Sep 2019 Donald Trump calls o ...
World, America

Donald Trump calls off secret meet with Taliban

AFP
Published Sep 9, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Abrupt end to 1 yr of diplomacy for US war.
US President Donald Trump
 US President Donald Trump

Kabul: US President Donald Trump said he had called off a secret summit with the Taliban and Afghanistan’s leader, abruptly slamming the door on a year of diplomacy to end America’s longest war.

In a Saturday evening bombshell, Mr Trump said that he had planned unprecedented, albeit separate, talks with the two sides on Sunday in Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, but that the Taliban’s persistent, grisly violence made them untrustworthy partners. “Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sun-day,” Mr Trump said in a tweet. Mr Trump would have met the Taliban days before the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

 

“Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they only made it worse!” Mr Trump said.

A US soldier and another service member from Romania were killed in the bombing Thursday in Kabul — the latest major attack claimed by the Taliban even as they negotiated with a US envoy on the withdrawal of thousands of troops.

Washington was jolted by the announcement from Mr Trump, who is fond of dramatic gestures but whose Twitter pronouncements have often come into question later.

“Why a lethal attack in Kabul on Thursday would be the reason for calling it off, considering the multiple recent Taliban attacks, is unclear,” said International Crisis Group’s Asia director Laurel Miller, who earlier served as the US special representative on Afghanistan.

Congressman Tom Malinowski, a Democrat who has been pressing for clarity on the US strategy in Afghanistan, called the idea of Taliban leaders at Camp David “weird.” But I'm glad the president called off this farce, and hope this good decision sticks,” Malinowski tweeted. The announcement appears to abruptly end, at least for now, a painstaking diplomatic process led for nearly a year by Zalmay Khalilzad, the Afghan-born veteran US diplomat. 

...
Tags: us president donald trump, secret summit, tom malinowski


Latest From World

A still from the movie Bombay Rose

Films, Fear of Missing Out and state of the nation

Boris Johnson

Brexit may see return of US ‘chlorinated chicken’

The data can be quite useful for establishing a strong prosecution case against those who had any unaccounted wealth in those accounts (Representational image)

Swiss data to find ‘hidden wealth’

The country has found itself completely isolated on the international forums, after being snubbed at the United Nations Security Council, as well as by countries like Russia, France, and the US. (Photo: File)

Pakistan summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over Kashmir issue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'A huge step forward for India': US on Chandrayaan-2 mission

Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India. (Photo: File)

Peace talks between US-Afghanistan called off after Kabul attack

US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Canada

Over 489,000 people are left in the dark as the hurricane made landfall across Atlantic Canada. (Photo: Representational image)

Judge approves moves to streamline Weinstein case

Weinstein pleaded not guilty Aug 26 to a new indictment adding the new charges. (Photo: AP)

US backs direct talks between India and Pak on Kashmir: Wells

In a tweet posted on Friday, Wells said that US' support for talks between India and Pakistan was stressed during the meeting. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham