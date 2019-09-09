World America 09 Sep 2019 Brazil's President u ...
World, America

Brazil's President undergoes surgery, fourth after knife attack

AFP
Published Sep 9, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 8:52 am IST
The operation at Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital lasted more than five hours, the medical centre reported.
Bolsonaro is expected to spend five days in hospital and should be able to travel by plane after a week, Macedo said. (Photo: AP)
 Bolsonaro is expected to spend five days in hospital and should be able to travel by plane after a week, Macedo said. (Photo: AP)

Sao Paolo: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro underwent surgery on Sunday to repair an abdominal hernia, his fourth operation since being stabbed in the stomach a year ago at a campaign rally, his doctors said.

The operation at Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital lasted more than five hours, the medical centre reported in a statement signed by his surgeon, Antonio Luiz Macedo.

 

"The procedure was a success," Macedo's statement said, adding that the president was recovering and in stable condition.

He said a significant part of Bolsonaro's intestine had to be removed after it had become strongly attached to the abdominal wall. Doctors used a mesh implant to strengthen muscle tissue, Macedo added.

He said about 10 per cent of patients who undergo such abdominal surgery develop a hernia, but that while there was a chance of a new hernia, it was unlikely.

Bolsonaro is expected to spend five days in hospital and should be able to travel by plane after a week, Macedo said.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao temporarily assumed the powers of the presidency on Sunday and will remain in office at least until Thursday, a presidential spokesman said.

Bolsonaro was stabbed on September 6, 2018 at a campaign rally in the state of Minas Gerais by a 41-year-old man, who was found to be delusional and psychologically unfit for trial.

The assailant, Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, is being held in the psychiatric unit of a maximum security prison.

...
Tags: jair bolsonaro, hamilton mourao, abdominal hernia
Location: Brazil, Amapá


Latest From World

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the US Coast Guard said. (Photo: ANI)

20 rescued, 4 missing after cargo ship capsizes off Georgia coast

'We know Chairman Kim has continued to make the commitment to denuclearize. We are hopeful that in the coming days or perhaps weeks we'll be back at the negotiating table with them.' Pompeo said. (Photo: File)

US hopes for North Korea talks in days or weeks: Mike Pompeo

The US has been negotiating with the Taliban in the last few months at Doha despite the group’s reluctance to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, which it views as a US puppet. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump’s tweets on calling off peace talks ‘unbelievable’, says Taliban

India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5 last year for long-term security needs. (Photo: AFP)

S-400 systems will be delivered to India within 18-19 months: Russia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

All-new Apple iPhone revealed

Apple’s upcoming iPhone will pack some killer specifications and completely overhaul the design that we are familiar with.
 

New bug leaves Android users vulnerable to dangerous attacks

Samsung and LG have issued a fix for the bug, Huawei will be including the fix in its next generation of Mate series or P series smartphones.
 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

20 rescued, 4 missing after cargo ship capsizes off Georgia coast

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the US Coast Guard said. (Photo: ANI)

US hopes for North Korea talks in days or weeks: Mike Pompeo

'We know Chairman Kim has continued to make the commitment to denuclearize. We are hopeful that in the coming days or perhaps weeks we'll be back at the negotiating table with them.' Pompeo said. (Photo: File)

Brexit may see return of US ‘chlorinated chicken’

Boris Johnson

Films, Fear of Missing Out and state of the nation

A still from the movie Bombay Rose

'A huge step forward for India': US on Chandrayaan-2 mission

Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham