World America 09 Aug 2019 UN chief urges India ...
World, America

UN chief urges India, Pak to exercise 'maximum restraint' on Kashmir

PTI
Published Aug 9, 2019, 8:07 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 8:07 am IST
Guterres highlighted the Simla Agreement which rejects any third-party mediation on the issue.
The Secretary-General's remarks came after India on Monday revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: AP | File)
 The Secretary-General's remarks came after India on Monday revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: AP | File)

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir, as he highlighted the Simla Agreement which rejects any third-party mediation on the issue.

The Secretary-General's remarks came after India on Monday revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

 

Pakistan termed the Indian action as "unilateral and illegal", and said it would take the matter to the UN Security Council.

"The Secretary-General has been following the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with concern and makes an appeal for maximum restraint," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Stephane Dujarric specifically said that the Secretary-General "also recalls the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, also known as the Simla Agreement, which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means" in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

The Secretary General did not offer his good offices nor did he make any offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

Instead, he referred to the Simla Agreement, which is a bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan and rejects any third-party mediation in the issue.

Antonio Guterres also called "on all parties to refrain from taking steps" that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the position of the United Nations on the region was governed by the Charter of the United Nations and is applicable to Security Council resolutions.

When asked to be more specific about reference to the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir in the statement, Stephane Dujarric said "I'm not going to go into any more specifics of the statement which also refers to our concern" about reports of restrictions in Kashmir in India.

"So I'll refer you to the statement," he said.

Stephane Dujarric reiterated that Antonio Guterres and the UN Secretariat were following the situation "very closely".

He said there had been contacts from the UN Secretariat both with the Indian and Pakistani authorities and with the Permanent Missions of India and Pakistan.

He said there is no plan for the Secretary-General to brief the Security Council on Kashmir.

Reacting to India's move, Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy and downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

India has said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country.

...
Tags: antonio guterres, un, kashmir issue, simla agreement
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The United States on Friday said that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir and called on India and Pakistan to maintain calm and restraint. (Photo: File)

No policy change on Kashmir: US urges India-Pak to maintain calm

Venezuela, Uruguay and Japan issued warnings to varying degrees following the deaths of 31 people over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas. (Photo: AP)

World's most dangerous place? Shootings prompt countries to warn about travel to US

Greenpeace activists hold a banner in front of the United Nations before a news conference on the Special Report on Climate Change and Land after IPCCs 50th session in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

New UN warming report warns hungry future

Almazbek Atambayev

Kyrgyzstan’s ex-president held after clashes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instagram bans startup over wrongfully collecting user data

Hyp3r collected the data stored in Instagram Stories which are designed to disappear within 24 hours unless archived by the user. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Doctor Strange' director is in awe of Telugu film 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'

Poster of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2'.
 

Google Maps gets new tools for seamless travel

A new beta feature called Live View has also been added for iOS devices supporting ARCore and ARKit.
 

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's hot belly dance video on Akh Lad Jaave goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor belly dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

Since 1985, about one lakh free meals, on an average, have been served to the devotees every day by making use of the annual interest drawn from accumulations of over Rs 1,000 crore donations made by philanthropists to the trust through banks. (Photo: File)
 

3 ways to hack WhatsApp by exploiting flaws revealed by researchers; Watch video

The researchers even developed a tool that demonstrates the issue acting as Proof of Concept.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

New UN warming report warns hungry future

Greenpeace activists hold a banner in front of the United Nations before a news conference on the Special Report on Climate Change and Land after IPCCs 50th session in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

India crucible for innovative ideas that can help women empowerment: UN official

It was stressed that India is a 'crucible of innovation' and one often sees things and ideas being developed there that can really serve other parts of the developing world and help enhance economic opportunities for women. (Photo: File)

Trump meets shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton amid protests

Trump visited a local hospital to meet the injured. (Photo: ANI)

Contacts being made at 'various levels' with India, Pakistan over Kashmir issue: UN

Dujarric again declined to comment on claims that India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. (Photo: File)

'India lost dedicated leader in Sushma Swaraj,' says Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump had met Swaraj on a host of issues, including those related to women. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham