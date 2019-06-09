Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 09 Jun 2019 Donald Trump calls o ...
World, America

Donald Trump calls off tariffs after US-Mexico deal

AP
Published Jun 9, 2019, 2:27 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 3:13 am IST
President says Mexico agreed to stem flow of migrants into US.
An April 4 picture shows cargo trucks lined up to cross to the US near the US-Mexico border at Otay Mesa crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico. ( Photo: AFP)
 An April 4 picture shows cargo trucks lined up to cross to the US near the US-Mexico border at Otay Mesa crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico. ( Photo: AFP)

Washington: President Donald Trump announced late on Friday that he had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country ‘has agreed to take strong measures’ to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

But the deal the two neighbours agreed to falls short of some of the dramatic overhauls the US had pushed for. A ‘US-Mexico Joint Declaration’ released by the State Department said the US ‘will immediately expand the implementation’ of a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.

 

Mexico will ‘offer jobs, healthcare and education’ to those people, the agreement stated. Mexico has also agreed, it said, to take ‘unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration,’ including the deployment of the Mexican National Guard throughout the country, especially on its southern border with Guatemala.

And Mexico is taking ‘decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organisations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks,’ the State Department said.

The move puts to an end — for now — a threat that had sparked dire warnings from members of Trump’s own party, who warned the tariffs would damage the economy, drive up prices for consumers and imperil an updated North American trade pact.

Trump’s Friday night tweet marked a sharp reversal from earlier in the day, when his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters: “Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday.’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted, “Thanks to the support of all Mexicans, the imposition of tariffs on Mexican products exported to the USA has been avoided.” He called for a gathering to celebrate in Tijuana on Saturday.

The changes, in part, continue steps the Trump administration was already taking. The US announced in December that it would make some asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases were being proceeded — a begrudging agreement with Mexico that has taken months to scale and that has been plagued with glitches, including wrong court dates, travel problems and issues with lawyers reaching their clients.

...
Tags: donald trump, smuggling, andrés manuel lópez, mexico


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

In August 2017, they organised Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter-protester was killed. (Photo: Representational Image)

‘Straight pride’ organiser cheers publicity

British PM Theresa May

Tory contender rues cocaine use

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh

Iran sells oil through ‘secret means’ to circumvent US sanctions

The offensive on the province lasted for two days, from June 6 to June 7, Sputnik reported while quoting the Russian Centre for Syrian Reconciliation. (Photo: AP)

140 terrorists killed after Syrian Army repels attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

Shama Sikander. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. (Photo: ANI)
 

Army soldiers to be trained to become officers

The facility will be called ‘Young Leaders’ Training Wing’. (Photo: For representational purpose)
 

Toyota Glanza G vs V: major differences

The G variant gets guidelines whereas the V variant comes with LED DRLs.
 

Trump calls moon 'part of Mars', asks NASA to focus on 'bigger things'

According to NASA, it will send the first woman and next man to step foot on the moon in 2024. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood stereotyping rampant in new ‘Aladdin’ movie

But while the live action “Aladdin” does succeed in rectifying some aspects of Hollywood’s long history of stereotyping and whitewashing Middle Easterners, it still leaves much to be desired. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump calls moon 'part of Mars', asks NASA to focus on 'bigger things'

According to NASA, it will send the first woman and next man to step foot on the moon in 2024. (Photo: Representational I File)

US puts 'onus for peace between India, Pak on Islamabad': Reports

Imran Khan has written a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election, saying that Pakistan wants talks with India to resolve all differences, including on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

US experts heap praises on EAM S Jaishankar, call him one of world’s best diplomats

Jaishankar was India’s longest-serving ambassador to China, with a four-and-a-half year term from June 2009 to December 2013. He was India’s foreign secretary from 2015-2018. (Photo: File)

Venezuela President plans to re-open borders with Colombia

The announcement came months after Maduro severed diplomatic relations with Colombia and other countries. (Photo: File)

22-yr-old Bangladeshi immigrant charged with planning Times Square attack

Ashiqul Alam, 22, sought to buy guns stripped of their serial numbers and ammunition from undercover investigators and surveilled the popular Manhattan district to identify the best place for an attack, according to the charges. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham