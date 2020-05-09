46th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

59,695

3,344

Recovered

17,887

1,111

Deaths

1,985

96

Maharashtra190633470731 Gujarat74031872449 Delhi6318202068 Tamil Nadu6009160540 Rajasthan35792011103 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh188784241 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana113272729 Jammu and Kashmir8233649 Karnataka75337630 Haryana6472798 Bihar5792675 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World America 09 May 2020 US to offer 40,000 G ...
World, America

US to offer 40,000 Green Cards to foreign nurses and doctors

PTI
Published May 9, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
The card would allow thousands of additional medical professionals to serve permanently in the United States
Liz Vereshko, left, is assisted into PPE equipment by fellow nurse Evana Croda before stepping into a patient's room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. (AP)
 Liz Vereshko, left, is assisted into PPE equipment by fellow nurse Evana Croda before stepping into a patient's room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. (AP)

Washington: Several American lawmakers have introduced a legislation in Congress to offer the 40,000 unused green cards to thousands of foreign nurses and doctors to meet the urgent needs of the overstretched healthcare sector in the US, the worst hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic.

The US has nearly 1,284,000 cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 77,000 people have died due to the highly contagious disease.

 

The Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act would allow for recapturing green cards that were approved by Congress but unused in past years, allowing thousands of additional medical professionals to serve permanently in the United States.

The legislation would send green cards to 25,000 nurses and 15,000 doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that states like Iowa have the professionals they need to serve patients for years to come, a media release said.

The move is likely to benefit a large number of Indian nurses and doctors in the US, who are either on H-1B or J2 visas.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.

In the House of Representatives, the legislation has been introduced by lawmakers Abby Finkenauer, Brad Schneider, Tom Cole and Don Bacon. The bipartisan Senate companion bill is led by Senators David Perdue, Dick Durbin, Todd Young and Chris Coons.

"We need all hands on deck to address this generational crisis," congresswoman Finkenauer said.

"We know this virus will not magically disappear and experts like Dr Anthony Fauci are warning of a second wave this fall. Rural areas, which make up much of my district, remain especially vulnerable and are already experiencing a shortage of medical professionals," she said.

The act is endorsed by organisations such as the American Medical Association, the Healthcare Leadership Council, the US Chamber of Commerce, the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment, the American Hospital Association, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, the Bipartisan Policy Center, the America's Essential Hospitals and the Physicians for American Healthcare Access.

"Physicians fighting COVID-19 are eager to hear these words: reinforcements are on the way. Recapturing 15,000 unused immigrant visas for physicians through the Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act would ease the burden on frontline physicians, who are risking their lives in understaffed hospitals," said Patrice A Harris, president of the American Medical Association.

The American Hospital Association (AHA) and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) said there has never been a more urgent need for the care that foreign-born physicians and foreign-trained nurses provide than during the current COVID-19 pandemic. These professionals play a critical role in ensuring the health of our communities, they said. PTI LKJ RC AMS AKJ 05091121 NNNN

...
Tags: green card, foreign nurses, doctors, united states, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Related Stories

US unemployment surges to a Depression-era level
US to temporarily ban work-based visas including H-1B

Latest From World

President Donald Trump (left) passes Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP)

Evidence shows White House buried CDC report

President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller (left) and Katie Miller. (AP)

Mike Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack on the southern outskirts of Kabul. (AP)

US gives India key role in Afghan peace process

Representational Image. (AFP)

US to temporarily ban work-based visas including H-1B



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Evidence shows White House buried CDC report

President Donald Trump (left) passes Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP)

Mike Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller (left) and Katie Miller. (AP)

US gives India key role in Afghan peace process

Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack on the southern outskirts of Kabul. (AP)

US to temporarily ban work-based visas including H-1B

Representational Image. (AFP)

Trump to be screened for coronavirus everyday after aide tests positive

US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham