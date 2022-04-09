World America 09 Apr 2022 Indian student shot ...
Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

Published Apr 9, 2022, 11:42 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2022, 11:42 am IST
Vasudev received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing (ANI)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing (ANI)

Toronto: A 21-year old Indian student was killed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting at the entrance of a subway station in Canada's Toronto city while he was on his way to work, according to police here.

The victim, identified as Kartik Vasudev, was shot on Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town.

 

Vasudev received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement.

The homicide squad of the Toronto Police Service has taken over the investigation.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses that were in the area at the time, as well as any drivers or businesses that have camera footage, the police said.

We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday, the Consulate General of India wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday.

 

We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in the early repatriation of mortal remains," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing.

Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family, Jaishankar tweeted.

Vasudev's brother told CP24 news channel he was a student at Seneca College and was taking the subway to his job when he was killed.

He arrived in Canada in January.

Seneca College said Vasudev was enrolled in its marketing management programme.

 

"The Seneca community is saddened to hear of the tragic death of Kartik Vasudev, a first-semester Marketing Management student," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Vasudev's family, friends and classmates. Counselling support is being made available to students and employees.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is a Black male standing five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen carrying a handgun walking south on Glen Road toward Howard Street, according to the news channel.

 

