  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World America 09 Mar 2023 Under PM Modi, India ...
World, America

Under PM Modi, India more likely to give military response: US Intelligence

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2023, 8:22 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 10:52 am IST
The report said the crises between India and Pakistan are more concerning because both are nuclear-armed states. However, Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India terrorist groups. — Representational Image/By Arramgement
 The report said the crises between India and Pakistan are more concerning because both are nuclear-armed states. However, Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India terrorist groups. — Representational Image/By Arramgement

Washington: According to the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations.

The report said the crises between India and Pakistan are more concerning because both are nuclear-armed states. However, Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India terrorist groups.

But, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations, than it was in the past, the threat assessment report said.

"Crises between India and Pakistan are of particular concern because of the risk of an escalatory cycle between two nuclear-armed states. New Delhi and Islamabad probably are inclined to reinforce the current calm in their relationship following both sides' renewal of a cease-fire along the Line of Control in early 2021," the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community report said.

It further said, "Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India militant groups, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations."

"Each side's perception of heightened tensions raises the risk of conflict, with violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India being potential flashpoints," it said.

Interstate conflict, state instability, and other governance challenges pose direct and indirect challenges to US interests at home and abroad, and to its allies and partners.

Rising tensions underpinned by intensifying strategic competition present numerous consequences for US and partners' national security.

Countries' increased military operations across a number of geographic hotspots risk the possibility of inadvertent escalation and the potential for interstate conflict, the statement.

Russia's war in Ukraine coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic has increased poverty, hindered economic growth, and widened inequality, raising the conditions that are ripe for domestic unrest, insurgencies, democratic backsliding, and authoritarianism.

The war in Ukraine has demonstrated how interstate conflict affects not only the parties directly involved, but can have broader cascading security, economic, and humanitarian implications on a regional--and even global--scale. The following are a few of the potential conflicts between states that could spillover with repercussions that may require immediate U.S. attention, the Threat Assesment Report said.

This annual report of worldwide threats to the national security of the United States reflects the collective insights of the Intelligence Community, which is committed every day to providing the nuanced, independent, and unvarnished intelligence that policymakers, warfighters, and domestic law enforcement personnel need to protect American lives and America's interests anywhere in the world.

This assessment focuses on the most direct, serious threats to the United States in the upcoming year.

...
Tags: annual threat assessment of the us intelligence community, india-pakistan differences, russia-ukraine war
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Australia does not have the expertise to build its own nuclear subs -- which have an extended range and powerful strike capabilities -- and must buy them from either the United States or Britain. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Australia, US, Britain leaders to meet, submarine deal expected

The forces issued the advisory as there have been cases where malware and spyware have allegedly been found in Chinese-origin mobile phones by agencies, the sources said. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Expanded military postures by India, China elevate risk of armed confrontation: US

Women supporters of a religious party

International Women's Day: Women rally in Pakistan after legal challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AFP)

China accuses Washington of trying to block its development



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Expanded military postures by India, China elevate risk of armed confrontation: US

The forces issued the advisory as there have been cases where malware and spyware have allegedly been found in Chinese-origin mobile phones by agencies, the sources said. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

FBI chief confirms Covid-19 originated from lab incident in Wuhan

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray (AFP)

India made efforts to detect, disrupt, degrade operations of terrorist outfits: US

The US, India in October 2021, held the 18th meeting of the Counterterrorism Joint Working Group, and in November 2021, India hosted the second Quad counterterrorism tabletop exercise along with Australia and Japan. — Representational Image/DC

White House backs bill that would allow TikTok ban

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Mark Warner (C) is joined by Sen. Joe Manchin (L), Senate Minority Whip John Thune (2nd L) and other bipartisan senators to introduce The Restrict Act at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2023 in Washington (AFP)

US oldest living Ex-President Jimmy Carter to get hospice care

Former US President Jimmy Carter (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->