search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump is in 'very good health', says White House doctor

AFP / PTI
Published Feb 9, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 10:53 am IST
President Donald Trump is 'in very good health' and is expected to remain healthy for 'the duration of his presidency and beyond'.
Trump underwent a nearly four-hour annual physical test on Friday -- his second periodic examination after becoming the US President (File Photo)
 Trump underwent a nearly four-hour annual physical test on Friday -- his second periodic examination after becoming the US President (File Photo)

Washington: President Donald Trump is "in very good health" and is expected to remain healthy for “the duration of his presidency and beyond,” his doctor declared Friday following an annual medical checkup.

Trump underwent a nearly four-hour annual physical test on Friday -- his second periodic examination after becoming the US President in January 2017.

 

"While the reports and recommendations are being finalised, I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate will remain so for the duration of his Presidency and beyond," Sean P Conley, a Navy officer who is the president's physician and the current director of the White House medical unit, said in a statement.

Conley released no details about what a team of 11 specialists had found in the course of a four-hour examination of Trump. The 72-year-old president is a teetotaler and does not smoke, but likes a sedate lifestyle.

Trump, however, has said that he walks a lot in the White House complex. Trump loves fast food and had ordered burgers, french fries and pizza when he invited the college football champion Clemson Tigers to the White House last month.

The White House did not release details of the exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and did not say whether more details would be released.

Last year, after Trump's first full examination as president, his then physician, Navy Rear Adm Ronny L Jackson, deliver a lengthy report in the White House briefing room. He said that Trump has "incredibly good genes".

Jackson said then that Trump had a perfect score on a cognitive test and “might live to be 200 years old” if he had a more healthful diet.

President Donald Trump, who delights in confounding health experts with his junk food cravings and disinclination to exercise, underwent an annual medical checkup on Friday.

The Marine One helicopter returned him to the White House from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda after a full four hours of prodding, poking and testing.

Dressed in a long dark overcoat and his signature red tie, Trump gave a thumb's up, but did not respond to reporters' questions about how he was feeling. It was unclear how many of the test results would eventually be made public.

Last year, everything from the president's cholesterol levels (high) to weight (too high at 239 pounds, or 108 kilograms) was released. Trump's then chief physician, Ronny Jackson, also held an unusually detailed press conference in which he declared Trump to be in "excellent health."

"All my friends who work out all the time, they're going for knee replacements, hip replacements -- they're a disaster," Trump told The New York Times in 2015.

Trump has described his chief exercise as walking around the White House compound and standing up at public events. The 45th president's diet, reportedly involving legendary amounts of Coke and red meat, also seems to defy most doctors' orders.

...
Tags: donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Latest From World

A teenager in Texas was charged by the FBI with using social media to recruit people on behalf of the terror group.(Representational Image)

American man on way to Pak to join LeT arrested at US airport

Negotiators are working towards an agreement before the 90-day tariff truce expires March 1. (File Photo)

Next round of US-China trade talks set for Feb 14-15: White House

It sparked anger that the Nazi memorabilia market is alive and well. (Representational Image)

Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in Nuremberg

North Korea has yet to provide any official confirmation of the summit and Kim Jong Un appeared to make no mention of it during a meeting earlier (File Photo)

Trump says summit with Kim to take place in Hanoi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

American man on way to Pak to join LeT arrested at US airport

A teenager in Texas was charged by the FBI with using social media to recruit people on behalf of the terror group.(Representational Image)
 

Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in Nuremberg

It sparked anger that the Nazi memorabilia market is alive and well. (Representational Image)
 

Ahemdabad celebrating single-hood: the anti-Valentine’s series

MBA Chaiwala is enthusiastically promoting and celebrating Valentine’s day as a day for singles instead. (Photo: MBA Chai Wala/Facebook)
 

Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump says summit with Kim to take place in Hanoi

North Korea has yet to provide any official confirmation of the summit and Kim Jong Un appeared to make no mention of it during a meeting earlier (File Photo)

Proposed US Law to end Green Card country-cap to benefit Indians on H-1B

If passed by Congress and signed into law, the legislations would benefit hundreds and thousands of Indian professionals on H-1B visas (File Photo)

US considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has courted foreign investment as part of his Make-in-India campaign to turn India into a manufacturing hub. (File Photo)

US to sell India 2 missile defence systems to protect President, PM planes

The US is the second-largest arms supplier to India (Representational Image)

Ambassador Harsh Shringla credits India caucus for boosting Indian-American ties

A record number of 60 members of the US House of Representatives and Senators attended the reception held at the US Capital (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham