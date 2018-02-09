search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Merit-based immigration will end green card backlog; Indians to benefit

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
The WH said Trump favoured a merit-based immigration system, which attracts the best from across the world.
Indian-Americans, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on H-1B work visas are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system. (Photo: AP)
 Indian-Americans, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on H-1B work visas are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s immigration framework will end the diversity lottery visa to help reduce green card backlog of high-skilled workers, the White House said on Friday amid growing demands by Indian H-1B visa holders to remove the per country-limit on its allotment.

Indian-Americans, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on H-1B work visas are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system which imposes a seven per cent per country quota on allotment of green cards or permanent legal residency

 

As a result, the current wait period for Indian skilled immigrants for green card can be as long as 70 years.

Over the last one week, many Indian skilled immigrants gathered in Washington DC from various parts of the US to ask the Trump Administration and Congress to remove this major anomaly in the immigration system.

“President Trump’s framework would end the visa lottery programme and reallocate some of the visas to help reduce backlog of high-skilled, employment-based immigrant cases,” the White House said in a fact sheet titled ‘Ending the economic harm caused by our immigration system’.

Later in the evening, Trump called for ending the visa lottery system.

“Time to end the visa lottery. Congress must secure the immigration system and protect Americans,” he tweeted.

The White House said Trump favoured a merit-based immigration system, which attracts the best and the brightest from across the world.

“I think the President wants to see legal immigration reform. He wants to see us move from a process that currently exists in law of extended family chain migration toward merit-based immigration reforms,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah told reporters during his first ever White House press conference.

He said the Trump administration wanted to ensure that people coming into the country are the best and the brightest, regardless of nationality, creed, religion, or anything else in between.

“We want to look at the educational backgrounds, ability to contribute to the workforce in a way that helps American workers. So the President wants to see reforms that improve America’s economy,” Shah said.

According to Senate Republican Policy Committee, every year the US on an average allocates some 50,000 green cards through lottery for people from countries who do not get an opportunity to come to the US through the merit-based employment visas.

Tags: merit-based immigration system, donald trump, white house, h-1b visa
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sand mounds in Australia found to be burial sites older than Egypt's pyramids

This could change the understanding of indigenous burial rites in Australia (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors remove snail growing inside puss filled abscess on 11-year-old's elbow

This is the first case of its kind to be recorded in medical literature (Photo: Pixabay)
 

FIIL IICON review: A great attempt to the truly wireless future

These aesthetically good-looking headphones also sound good; in fact, we have been using it as our daily audio accessory since its arrival last month.
 

Asteroid coming close Friday: Don’t worry, we’re safe

On February 6, an asteroid passed within 114,000 miles (184,000 kilometres), slightly more than halfway to the moon. (Photo: NASA)
 

Student flushes hamster down the toilet after being barred from flying with it

She is considering filing a lawsuit against the airline for pressuring her to kill her pet (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Valentine's Day 2018: Here's how to prepare your home for the special occasion

Since the feelings of love empathy best exist within four walls of our homes, we need to spice up the spaces around us for this eve of passion and warmth. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US Congress passes federal spending bill, sends it to Trump to end shutdown

Congress had missed a midnight deadline when a conservative senator refused to allow an early vote on the compromise bill, but now a signature by Trump, who supports the deal, will reopen government offices. (Photo: AFP)

Indian-American killed, another injured in shootings at US stores

Parmjit Singh, a 44-year-old father of two high school students, was shot multiple times on Tuesday evening at the Hi Tech Quick Stop on Burnett Ferry Road, (Photo: File/Representational)

Spending plan stalls in Senate, US govt shuts down for second time in 3 weeks

The US government on Thursday was assured of careening into its second shutdown in three weeks beginning at midnight after the Senate adjourned when a conservative lawmaker blocked a vote on a far-reaching budget deal. (Photo: AFP)

A fifth of UK Parliament staff report sexual assault

Andrea Leadsom MP said the release of the report was “a big day for Parliament and our politics”

After 108 yrs, Nancy Pelosi gives longest US House speech

US House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media after her speech which lasted for more than eight hours. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham