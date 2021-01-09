World America 09 Jan 2021 House will move to i ...
World, America

House will move to impeach Trump if he doesn't resign 'immediately', says Pelosi

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2021, 11:41 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2021, 11:44 am IST
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the impeachment proceedings should begin immediately
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, January. 7, 2021. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)
 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, January. 7, 2021. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

Washington: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House would move ahead with the process to impeach President Donald Trump for encouraging a mob that stormed the Capitol if he did not resign "immediately".

Trump, who lost the November 3 elections, would be succeeded by Joe Biden on January 20 as mandated by the Constitution. However, Pelosi and the Democrats believe that in the aftermath of the incident of his supporters storming the Capitol on Wednesday, he should be removed from office immediately.

 

"It is the hope of members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin's 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment," Pelosi said in a statement on Friday.

"Accordingly, the House will preserve every option  including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment, she said after the House Democratic Caucus had an hours-long discussion on the issue.

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the impeachment proceedings should begin immediately. "Let's do it right now," she said.

 

Congressman Kaiali'i Kahele said he fully support removing Trump from office, either by invoking the 25th Amendment or bringing forth articles of impeachment against him.

"We cannot have a sitting president in office who incites violence among the people, or who tries to upend the American people's democratic process and right to a just election...his remarks in front of an agitated mob of his supporters that roused civil indignancy at the grounds of the US Capitol are unforgivable," he said.

Every day Trump remains in the White House is another day America is unsafe, Kahele said.

 

Kahele is a co-sponsor of two resolutions of impeachment authored by fellow US members of Congress -- one sponsored by Representatives David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, and Jamie Raskin; and the other by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

The resolution by Cicilline, Lieu and Raskin offers a single article of impeachment of abuse of power that covers both inciting violence against the US as well as Trump's urging of Georgia's Secretary of State to find votes.

Omar's resolution contains two articles of impeachment -- Trump's abuse of power and unlawful attempts to overturn the November 2020 presidential election; and his abuse of power to incite violence and orchestrate a coup against the country.

 

Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, led Democratic members of the Committee in calling for the impeachment of Trump for instigating the attack on the Capitol.

In a letter to Speaker Pelosi, the lawmakers underscored that the president's actions have already emboldened demagogues around the world and holding him accountable is critical to help restore US global leadership on democracy and the rule of law.

"There is a foreign policy imperative to hold the President accountable for his actions  we must demonstrate to the world that no one in America is above the law...the Constitution demands that we, as members of the House of Representatives, use every tool at our disposal to safeguard our country and our democracy during this perilous time by holding to account those who would do them harm. That tool is impeachment," the members wrote.

 

Congressman Adam Schiff alleged that by inciting the act of insurrection, Trump has committed his worst offence against the country and Constitution to date.

"The danger of him continuing to abuse his power will go up, not down, in the time remaining in his term. To protect the country from any further harm, he must leave office, immediately. The best course would be for him to resign...Failing that, the Vice President and Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from any further performance of his duties, he said.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also demanded that Trump be removed from office. "The Twenty-Fifth Amendment would be the quickest way to proceed, but Congress should consider impeachment if that Amendment is not invoked, he said.

 

...
Tags: nancy pelosi, pramila jayapal, us house of representatives speaker, impeach president donald trump
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar sentenced UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi to five years of rigorous imprisonment each on three counts with a fine of PKR 100,000 (approximately USD 620) each on three counts. (Photo:PTI)

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT commander Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)

Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob: US Capitol Police

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP/PTI)

Trump's education and transport secretaries resign over Capitol Hill violence

The 78-year-old Democratic leader and his 56-year-old Indian-origin deputy will be inaugurated on January 20, it was announced after the constitutional process was finally completed by a joint session of Congress. (Photo:AFP)

Biden wins amid chaos



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US buys 100 million additional doses of Moderna vaccine

Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts. - The United States said December 11, 2020, it was purchasing 100 million more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, amid reports the country passed on the opportunity to secure more supply of the Pfizer jab. (AFP)

Indian students contributed USD 7.6 billion to US economy last year

According to the US Department of Commerce, international students contributed USD 44 billion to the US economy in 2019, including USD 7,69 billion from Indian students.(Representational Image:AP)

US hits 12 million virus cases as many Americans defy Thanksgiving travel guidance

Workers at the Judiciary Square Covid-19 testing site get information from people waiting in a line in Washington. (AFP)

US Senate passes bill eliminating per-country cap for H-1B work visas

The passage of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act by the Senate on Wednesday comes as a big relief to Indian IT professionals who come to the US on H-1B work visas and their current waiting period for Green Card or permanent residency is running into decades. (PTI)

US 'entitled to know' winner on election day: Trump

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020.(AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham