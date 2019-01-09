search on deccanchronicle.com
Trump's speech has competition, Stormy Daniels to 'fold laundry in underwear'

AFP
Published Jan 9, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Trump's speech, during which he is expected to make his case for building wall along border with Mexico, is scheduled for 9:00 pm.
Daniels claims to have had a sexual liaison with the then-married Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006. (Photo: File)
Washington: As US President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his first televised address from the Oval Office, porn star Stormy Daniels is planning to put on a show of her own for people who want something else to watch.

"If you're looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live," Daniels tweeted.

 

Trump's speech, during which he is expected to make his case for building a wall along the border with Mexico, is scheduled for 9:00 pm.

Daniels claims to have had a sexual liaison with the then-married Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to paying USD 130,000 to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election to silence her.

