World America 08 Dec 2019 Night before US nava ...
World, America

Night before US naval base attack, gunman showed mass shooting videos at party

AFP
Published Dec 8, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
The revelation about the dinner party came as authorities probed whether the shooter had any accomplices.
The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack, The New York Times reported Saturday. (Representational Image)
 The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack, The New York Times reported Saturday. (Representational Image)

Miami: The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The shooting Friday in a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida left three dead and eight wounded, including two responding sheriff’s deputies.

 

The revelation about the dinner party came as authorities probed whether the shooter had any accomplices.

“We’re finding out what took place, whether it’s one person or a number of people,” President Donald Trump told reporters. “We’ll get to the bottom of it very quickly.

No additional details of the dinner party were reported by the Times, which cited a person briefed on the investigation.

The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist media, identified the gunman as Mohammed al-Shamrani, saying he had posted a short manifesto on Twitter prior to the attack that read: “I’m against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil.”

“I hate you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity.”

The Twitter account that posted the manifesto -- which also condemned US support for Israel and included a quote from Al-Qaeda’s deceased leader Osama bin Laden -- has been suspended.

No terror group has claimed the attack, and the shooter did not have any apparent terror ties, the Times reported, citing an unnamed senior American official.

However, “given that ISIS has very little to lose at this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if it claimed the attack, regardless of the attacker’s potential allegiances,” tweeted SITE Director Rita Katz.

- Foreign trainees -

Naval Air Station Pensacola is the center for the US Navy foreign military training programs, established in 1985 specifically for Saudi students before being expanded to other nationalities.

The shooter was one of “a couple hundred” foreign students at the base, according to Commanding officer Captain Timothy Kinsella.

Trump indicated the training program would now be under review.

“We’ve been doing this with other countries, foreign countries. I guess we’re going to have to look into the whole procedure, we’ll start that immediately,” he said.

Six Saudi nationals also assigned to the base were questioned after the attack, US media reported.

Three were at the base and apparently filmed the shooting, The Washington Post said. The other three had flown into the US with the attacker and were based at training sites in Louisiana and Oklahoma, the Post said, citing an unnamed official.

- ‘Hole in our hearts’ -

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has denounced the shooting as a “heinous crime” and said the gunman “does not represent the Saudi people.”

The shooting marks a setback in the kingdom’s efforts to shrug off its longstanding reputation for promoting religious extremism after the September 11, 2001 attacks in which 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudis.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, the king’s younger son and the deputy defense minister, offered his “sincerest condolences” to the families of the victims.

“Like many other Saudi military personnel, I was trained in a US military base, and we used that valuable training to fight side by side with our American allies against terrorism and other threats,” Prince Khalid said on Twitter.

Trump said King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s de facto ruler, would “help out the families very greatly,” though he did not specify how.

The victims have not been officially identified, but the older brother of Joshua Kaleb Watson said the 23-year old, who reported to the base for flight training two weeks ago, “saved countless lives today with his own.”

“After being shot multiple times he made it outside and told the first response team where the shooter was and those details were invaluable,” Adam Watson said in a Facebook post.

“He died a hero and we are beyond proud but there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”

...
Tags: us, naval attack, florida, gunman, shoot
Location: United States, Florida, Miami


Latest From World

Tens of thousands snaked their way through the financial hub's main island under crisp winter skies in what looked set to be the biggest turnout in months. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kongers mark half year protest anniversary with huge rally

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

US President Donald Trump aimed to make inroads Saturday in the politically important Jewish-American vote with a Florida speech where he declared himself the best friend Israel has ever had. (Photo: File)

'Israel never had better friend in White House than me,' says Trump

Thousands of black-clad protesters from all walks of life gathered in Hong Kong on Sunday under a crisp blue sky for a rally that is expected to gauge support for democracy in the financial hub which has been roiled by protests for six months. (Photo: AP)

'Will fight until I die': Hong Kong protests cross half-year mark with rally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Bill introduced in US House of Representatives urges India to end restrictions in J&K

'I have fought to strengthen the special US-India relationship, which is why I'm deeply concerned. Detaining people without charge, severely limiting communications, & blocking neutral third-parties from visiting the region is harmful to our close, critical bilateral relationship,' Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

'Why is World Bank loaning money to China? It has plenty. Stop!': Donald Trump

The president was reiterating a position long held by his administration, including David Malpass when he was a Treasury Department official prior to his election as the current head of the World Bank. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump to delay listing Mexican cartels as terrorist groups

Trump said all the work had been completed and he was statutorily ready to issue a declaration but had decided to delay at the request of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. (Photo: File)

White House rejects participation in ‘baseless’ impeachment probe

“As you know, your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless,” White House chief lawyer Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to Jerrold Nadler, Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives. (Photo: File)

Applications for H-1B visa to be accepted from April 1, 2020: US

Under this new process, employers seeking H-1B workers subject to the cap, or their authorized representatives, will complete a registration process that requires only basic information about their company and each requested worker. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham