World America 08 Nov 2021 US lifts pandemic tr ...
World, America

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors after nearly 2 years

REUTERS
Published Nov 8, 2021, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2021, 4:57 pm IST
Travellers who can show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and have had a recent, negative viral test can again fly to the US now
Passengers queue at London Heathrow Airport's T3 as the US reopens its borders to UK visitors in a significant boost to the travel sector, in London. (AP)
 Passengers queue at London Heathrow Airport's T3 as the US reopens its borders to UK visitors in a significant boost to the travel sector, in London. (AP)

Travellers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends in the United States for the first time since the pandemic started took off early on Monday from London, Paris and other cities following the lifting of U.S. travel restrictions.

The extraordinary U.S. travel restrictions, first imposed in early 2020, had barred access to non-U.S. citizens travelling from 33 countries - including China, India and much of Europe - and had also restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada.

 

From Monday, travellers who can show official proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and have had a recent, negative viral test can again fly to the United States.

The unprecedented travel ban, first imposed by the Trump administration, has dealt a huge blow to tourism but has also kept loved ones from attending weddings, funerals, or meeting new babies.

"I think we might just start crying," said Bindiya Patel, who was going to see her young nephew in New York for the first time. "We've been facetiming the whole year. But, you know, to actually see (them) in person..." said her mother, Bhavna Patel, delighted about getting to meet her grandson for the first time.

 

Long-term rivals British Airways and Virgin Atlantic carried out a simultaneous take-off from London's Heathrow parallel runways just before 0900 GMT.

The flights are full, Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said, while passenger volume is expected to remain high in the coming weeks with the approach of Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

Airlines, which have warned of long queues at first, will check vaccination documentation for international travellers as they already do for COVID-19 test results.

U.S. land borders are also reopening to non-essential travel, though differing rules over coronavirus vaccines threaten to hold up some family reunions for people seeking to cross the 2,000 mile (3,200 km) border with Mexico.

 

The prospect of easing restrictions has also encouraged migrants to try their luck seeking U.S. asylum, posing a new test for President Joe Biden's administration.

At the land border crossings from Mexico and Canada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will ask travellers if they have been vaccinated and will spot-check some documentation.

Under-18s are exempt from the new vaccine requirements. Non-tourist travellers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% are also eligible for exemption.

...
Tags: covid-19 usa


Latest From World

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (AP)

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP)

At least 8 dead, several injured after crush at US music festival

This launch marked the 396th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets. (Photo: AP)

China successfully launches 3 new remote sensing satellites

Democrats celebrate on the House floor late Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington, after the House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. (House Television via AP)

US Congress okays $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a long-delayed win for Biden



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths: Johns Hopkins

In this image provided by the University of Utah Health, medical professionals look after a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit on July 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700,000. (Charlie Ehlert/University of Utah Health via AP)

Global COVID-19 deaths hit 50 lakhs as Delta variant sweeps the world

Safeway pharmacist Shahrzad Khoobyari (L) prepares to give a Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination to Chen Knifsend (R) at a vaccination booster shot clinic on October 01, 2021 in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP)

US woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID

Dorene Giacopini holds up a photo of her mother Primetta Giacopini while posing for a photo at her home in Richmond, Calif. on Monday, Sept 27, 2021. (AP/Josh Edelson)

U.S. bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul: Report

Twenty-eight Americans, 83 green card holders and six people with U.S. Special Immigration Visas granted to Afghans who worked for the U.S. government during the 20-year war in Afghanistan were aboard the Kam Air flight. (Representational image: AP)

Hundreds sickened in US after onion-linked salmonella outbreak

he CDC advises people not to buy any onions imported from Chihuahua, to throw away all onions that don’t have a sticker or packaging and to wash all surfaces and containers that may have touched the onions using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->