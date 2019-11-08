World America 08 Nov 2019 Judge fines Trump US ...
World, America

Judge fines Trump USD 2 mn for misusing charity foundation for political interests

AP
Published Nov 8, 2019, 9:46 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 9:46 am IST
The president admitted, among other things, to improperly arranging for the charity to pay USD 10,000 for a 6-foot portrait of him.
New York state Judge Saliann Scarpulla imposed the penalty in connection with a lawsuit brought against Trump by the New York attorney general's office over the handling of the Trump Foundation's assets. (Photo; File)
 New York state Judge Saliann Scarpulla imposed the penalty in connection with a lawsuit brought against Trump by the New York attorney general's office over the handling of the Trump Foundation's assets. (Photo; File)

New York: A judge Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to pay USD 2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

New York state Judge Saliann Scarpulla imposed the penalty in connection with a lawsuit brought against Trump by the New York attorney general's office over the handling of the Trump Foundation's assets.

 

Among other things, the judge ruled that Trump improperly allowed his presidential campaign staff to work with the foundation in holding a fundraiser for veterans' charities in the run-up to the 2016 Iowa caucuses. The event was designed "to further Mr Trump's political campaign," Scarpulla said.

Last month, Trump's lawyers and the attorney general's office reached agreements to dissolve the foundation and distribute about USD 1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofits.

As part of those agreements, made public Thursday, Trump admitted personally misusing foundation funds. He and the attorney general's office further agreed to leave it up to the judge to decide what penalty he should pay.

The settlement was an about-face for Trump. He and his lawyers have blasted the lawsuit as politically motivated, and he tweeted, "I won't settle this case!" when it was filed in June 2018.

Trump's fine and the charity's funds will be split evenly among eight organisations, including City Meals-on-Wheels, the United Negro College Fund and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Attorney General Letitia James welcomed the resolution of the case as a "major victory in our efforts to protect charitable assets and hold accountable those who would abuse charities for personal gain."

"No one is above the law not a businessman, not a candidate for office, and not even the President of the United States," said James, a Democrat.

The president admitted, among other things, to improperly arranging for the charity to pay USD 10,000 for a 6-foot portrait of him. He also agreed to pay back USD 11,525 in foundation funds that he spent on sports memorabilia and champagne at a charity gala.

Trump also agreed to restrictions on his involvement in other charitable organisations. His three eldest children, who were members of the foundation's board, must undergo mandatory training on the duties of those who run charities.

Charities are barred from getting involved in political campaigns, but in weighing the Iowa fundraiser, Scarpulla gave Trump credit for making good on his pledge to give USD 2.8 million of the money raised to veterans' organisations.

Instead of fining him that amount, as the attorney general's office wanted, the judge trimmed it to USD 2 million and rejected a demand for punitive damages and interest.

The Trump Foundation said it was pleased by those decisions, claiming that the judge "recognised that every penny ever raised by the Trump Foundation has gone to help those most in need."

Trump Foundation lawyer Alan Futerfas said the nonprofit has distributed approximately USD 19 million over the past decade, including USD 8.25 million of the president's own money, to hundreds of charitable organisations.

At the time of the Iowa fundraiser, Trump was feuding with then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and refusing to participate in the network's final Republican presidential primary debate before the Iowa caucuses.

Instead, he held a rally at the same time as the debate at which he called on people to donate to veterans' charities. The foundation acted as a pass-through for those contributions.

James said the evidence of banned coordination between campaign officials and the foundation included emails exchanged with then-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

In one email, a Trump company vice president asked Lewandowski for guidance on precisely how to distribute the money raised.

Trump also admitted in the agreements to directing that USD 100,000 in foundation money be used to settle legal claims over an 80-foot flagpole he had built at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, instead of paying the expense out of his own pocket.

In addition, the foundation paid USD 158,000 to resolve a lawsuit over a prize for a hole-in-one contest at a Trump-owned golf course, and USD 5,000 for ads promoting Trump's hotels in the programs for charitable events.

Trump admitted these transactions were also improper.

As part of the settlement, Donald Trump Jr. reimbursed the Trump Foundation for the cost of the portrait.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, saliann scarpulla, charity
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

This non-refundable fee will support the new electronic registration system to make the H-1B cap selection process more efficient for both petitioners and the federal agency, said the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Thursday. (Representational Image)

USD 10 non-refundable fee hike for H1-B visa registration from Dec: US

The Baloch ruler at the time along with his companions revolted against the British army in defence of their motherland. (Photo: ANI)

Free Balochistan Movement organises programs in Austria, Germany and Canada on Nov 13

The Pakistan government invited Sidhu - who also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor - to attend Saturday's inauguration. (Photo: File | PTI)

Pakistan govt issues visa to Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend Kartarpur ceremony

Nimrita Chandni, a final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Sindh province, was found dead on a cot by her friends on September 16 with a rope tied to her neck. (Photo: Representational)

Pak Hindu girl student raped and murdered, reveals autopsy report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma likes to wear hubby Virat Kohli's clothes for this reason

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

USD 10 non-refundable fee hike for H1-B visa registration from Dec: US

This non-refundable fee will support the new electronic registration system to make the H-1B cap selection process more efficient for both petitioners and the federal agency, said the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Thursday. (Representational Image)

‘He is a nobody’: US official on new ISIS chief, says 'we aren’t impressed’

The new leader of the Islamic State group is “a nobody” with little apparent reputation but the United States hopes he will be killed soon, a US official said Wednesday. (Representational Image/ File)

‘Hero’ dog that helped kill Baghdadi to visit White House soon, says Trump

The “hero” dog that assisted the American commandoes in the mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi will soon visit the White House, US President Donald Trump has said. (Photo: File)

Colombia defence minister quits amid firestorm over minor deaths

'I've accepted the resignation,' Duque announced on Twitter. 'I want to thank him for his commitment, sacrifice and leadership.' (Photo: Twitter)

Muslim woman, 3 other Indian-Americans create history, win state, local polls in US

Four Indian Americans, including a Muslim woman and a former White House technology policy advisor, have won state and local elections held in the United States on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham