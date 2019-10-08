World America 08 Oct 2019 UN may run out of mo ...
World, America

UN may run out of money by end of the month, says Antonio Guterres

AFP
Published Oct 8, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 8:35 am IST
'The ultimate responsibility for our financial health lies with Member States,' Guterres said.
To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy. (Photo: File)
 To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy. (Photo: File)

New York: The United Nations is running a deficit of USD 230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October.

In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by AFP, Guterres said unspecified “additional stop-gap measures” would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.

 

“Member States have paid only 70 per cent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of USD 230 million at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month,” he wrote.

To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy.

Guterres had asked member states earlier this year to up contributions to the world body to head off cash flow problems, but they refused, a UN official said on condition of anonymity.

“The ultimate responsibility for our financial health lies with Member States,” Guterres said.

Not including what it pays for peacekeeping operations, the UN’s operating budget for 2018-2019 is close to USD 5.4 billion, with the United States contributing 22 per cent.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: united nations, antonio guterres
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

India has slammed Pakistan for

India shreds Pakistan for ‘weaponising’ women's rights issues at UN

A powerful US Congressional Committee has urged India to lift the communication blackout in Kashmir, saying it is impacting the lives of the people in the state. (Photo: File)

US Congress committee urges India to lift communication blackout in Kashmir

Qureshi said this in an interview with BBC Urdu days after the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of FATF released its much-awaited 228-page 'Mutual Evaluation Report' on Saturday. (Photo: FIle)

Shah Mehmood Qureshi claims India trying to push Pakistan on FATF blacklist

General (retd) Musharraf, now based in Dubai, also referred to Kargil conflict, and claimed that India was repeatedly threatening Pakistan despite Islamabad's peace overtures. (Photo: File)

Pervez Musharraf returns to active politics, talks about Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump amps up complaints, says 'nervous Nancy' may be guilty of treason

During the July 25 call, Trump pressed Zelensky for an investigation into former US vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a summary of the call released by the Trump administration. (Photo: File)

‘Most prolific’ US serial killer murdered at least 50, believed he would get away

Samuel Little confessed to 93 homicides -- mostly of women -- between 1970 and 2005, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said. (Photo: fbi.gov)

Second whistleblower comes forward to support impeachment peril at White House

The emergence of the second whistleblower threatened to undermine arguments from Trump and his allies to discredit the original complaint. (Photo: FIle)

'Joe should hang it ip': Trump steps up attack on Joe Biden. Here's his response

Trump's tweets followed the former vice president's strongest response yet to the situation -- one that has left Biden struggling to regain the momentum that for months has had him leading the Democratic pack seeking the 2020 presidential nomination. (Photo: File)

US-North Korea nuclear talks come to abrupt end

The working-level talks between the United States and North Korea in Sweden have concluded, for the time being, officials of the two countries said on Saturday (local time). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham