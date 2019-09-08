World America 08 Sep 2019 Hurricane Dorian mak ...
World, America

Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Canada

ANI
Published Sep 8, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Dorian was initially expected to hit as a Category 1 hurricane, but the National Hurricane Centre in Miami upgraded it to a Category 2.
Over 489,000 people are left in the dark as the hurricane made landfall across Atlantic Canada. (Photo: Representational image)
 Over 489,000 people are left in the dark as the hurricane made landfall across Atlantic Canada. (Photo: Representational image)

Halifax: After ravaging the Bahamas and parts of US, Hurricane Dorian on Saturday made landfall in Nova Scotia province, knocking off rooftops and trees and leaving hundreds of people without power.

The hurricane made landfall near Halifax, packing with high-speed winds, high waves and dumping heavy rains.

 

Dorian was initially expected to hit as a Category 1 hurricane, but the National Hurricane Centre in Miami upgraded it to a Category 2 on Saturday Category 1 hurricane, but the National Hurricane Centre in Miami upgraded it to a Category 2 on Saturday, CTV News reported.

Winds are forecast to reach a high of up to 150 km/hour and waves could reach as high as 15 metres. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

Over 489,000 people are left in the dark as the hurricane made landfall across Atlantic Canada.

Even as Dorian made landfall in Nova Scotia, powerful afternoon winds clocking 100 km/hr in Halifax uprooted trees, toppled a crane and construction debris was strewn across city roads.

In the next few days, Nova Scotia is expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane while other provinces in Atlantic Canada could see extensive damage and possible flooding.
"When we get rainfall amounts that exceed 20 millimetres per hour -- which is very possible with this, almost likely, that overwhelms many systems -- and you tend to get flash flooding," Canadian Hurricane Centre's warning preparedness meteorologist Bob Robichaud said.

...
Tags: hurricane, canada
Location: Canada, Ontario


Latest From World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a fresh blow Saturday when senior minister Amber Rudd quit her work and pensions post in protest at his handling of the Brexit crisis. (Photo: AP)

Senior UK minister Amber Rudd quits in fresh blow for Boris Johnson

Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India. (Photo: File)

'A huge step forward for India': US on Chandrayaan-2 mission

The centre of Beijing was under lockdown early Sunday for a night-time parade rehearsal by the Chinese military which is preparing for October 1 ceremonies to mark Communist China's 70th anniversary. (Photo: AFP)

Beijing under lockdown for overnight Army parade rehearsal

US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

Peace talks between US-Afghanistan called off after Kabul attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
 

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Peace talks between US-Afghanistan called off after Kabul attack

US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

Judge approves moves to streamline Weinstein case

Weinstein pleaded not guilty Aug 26 to a new indictment adding the new charges. (Photo: AP)

US backs direct talks between India and Pak on Kashmir: Wells

In a tweet posted on Friday, Wells said that US' support for talks between India and Pakistan was stressed during the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

‘God didn't have heart to separate them’: Indian couple died in US boat fire

The couple, Kaustubh Nirmal and Sanjeeri Deopujari, lived in Connecticut and were among the people who died aboard the vessel, during a three-day diving excursion. (Photo: Facebook/ Sanjeeri Deopujari)

Amazon nations meet in indigenous hut at Colombia over forest protection

Presidents and ministers from seven Amazon countries met in Colombia on Friday to agree on measures to protect the world's biggest rainforest, under threat from wildfires and rampant deforestation. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham