World America 08 Aug 2019 Contacts being made ...
World, America

Contacts being made at 'various levels' with India, Pakistan over Kashmir issue: UN

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 11:04 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 11:04 am IST
The spokesperson was responding to a question as to why Antonio Guterres is reluctant to take on the issue of India and Pakistan.
Dujarric again declined to comment on claims that India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. (Photo: File)
 Dujarric again declined to comment on claims that India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. (Photo: File)

United Nations: The UN and its leadership is in contact with India and Pakistan at "various levels", with Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterating his appeal to all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint amidst tensions over Kashmir, the UN chief's spokesperson has said.

The spokesperson was responding to a question as to why Secretary General Antonio Guterres is reluctant to take on the issue of India and Pakistan.

 

"Look, there is no reluctance on the part of the Secretary General. We are very well aware and following the situation with a lot of concern. Contacts are being had at various levels, and we urge all of the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint," Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing here on Wednesday.

When asked again why wouldn't Guterres engage with the leaders of India and Pakistan, Dujarric said, "I understand. I'll refer you to my last answer I just gave you.”

In response to another question, Dujarric confirmed that the UN has received a letter from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who wrote to the world body on the Kashmir issue.

Read | ‘India preparing ground for Article 370’: Pak FM told UN last week on Kashmir issue

"It was received. It will be circulated as a document of the Security Council, as requested, and we're obviously studying very closely the content of the letter."

Dujarric again declined to comment on claims that India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

"I'm not going to comment any further at this point on the situation,” Dujarric said.

Responding to questions on the situation in Kashmir, Monica Grayley, spokeswoman for President of the UN General Assembly (PGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa, said the PGA is currently travelling and is following the situation "as she can" on her trip. "She is looking forward to be briefed by the Secretary General when she returns to New York.

On Tuesday, Dujarric had declined to comment on questions at the daily press briefing that India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status is in violation of Security Council resolutions, reiterating only that the UN chief is following the developments in the region with concern.

"I think we've expressed and said very clearly that we are following the developments in the region with concern. We the Secretary General's position at this point is to urge all parties to exercise restraint," Dujarric had said.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, united nations, antonio guterres, shah mahmood qureshi
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The 190,000-member consumer organisation working to preserve traditional British beer and pub culture, lobby politicians to support the sector. (Photo: AFP)

British beer waits to see what's brewing with Brexit

Mount Asama, some 140 kilometres (90 miles) northwest of the Japanese capital, exploded overnight and prompted the national meteorological agency to raise its alert level to three out of five, meaning people should avoid the crater. (Photo: AFP)

Volcano near Tokyo erupts for first time in 4 years

A large number of tourists visit Gilgit-Baltistan every year and the airport is the single major connectivity point. (Photo: ANI)

People in Gilgit stage protest, demand compensation from Pak govt for acquired land

Ivanka Trump had met Swaraj on a host of issues, including those related to women. (Photo: File)

'India lost dedicated leader in Sushma Swaraj,' says Ivanka Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India prices revealed

Although on paper these prices look a bit steep, they pale in comparison to what Apple has priced its flagship products at.
 

There won't be any host for upcoming TV Emmy Award ceremony

TV Emmy Award. (Photo: AFP)
 

Volcano near Tokyo erupts for first time in 4 years

Mount Asama, some 140 kilometres (90 miles) northwest of the Japanese capital, exploded overnight and prompted the national meteorological agency to raise its alert level to three out of five, meaning people should avoid the crater. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple needs to steal these 6 Galaxy Note 10 features

Samsung is leading the way when it comes to useful technology.
 

Kia Seltos to offer fully loaded GTX+ petrol-automatic variant

The Seltos will go on sale on 22 August 2019.
 

Flagship Apple iPhones get massive discounts in India

The iPhone XS Max also gets a price drop as well with the 64GB version available for Rs 1,04,900.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'India lost dedicated leader in Sushma Swaraj,' says Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump had met Swaraj on a host of issues, including those related to women. (Photo: File)

Canadian police finds 2 bodies, believes to be fugitive teen murder suspects

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were wanted over the murders of an Australian man and his American girlfriend, as well as of a Canadian university professor. (Photo: AFP)

'China was killing us with unfair trade deals,' says Donald Trump

Trump had assured Xi that some of restrictions on Huawei would be relaxed, but US companies have complained that they have received few answers about the situation so far. (Photo: File)

‘US closely following legislation on territorial status of J&K’: Official

The US is closely following India’s legislation regarding the new territorial status and governance of Jammu and Kashmir, a State Department official said on Wednesday, hours after Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy and downgraded its diplomatic ties. (Photo: File)

'Pak must refrain from any retaliatory aggression': US lawmakers on J&K

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham