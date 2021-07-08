World America 08 Jul 2021 UN chief calls for g ...
World, America

UN chief calls for global vaccination plan as COVID-19 death toll tops 4 million

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2021, 11:55 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 11:59 am IST
The world needs a global vaccine plan to at least double the production of vaccines and ensure equitable distribution
A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building, July 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP /Eugene Hoshiko)
 A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building, July 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP /Eugene Hoshiko)

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday repeated his appeal for a global vaccination plan to boost vaccine equity as deaths from COVID-19 topped 4 million worldwide.

"Today the world marks yet another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Four million souls have now been lost to the virus. This tragic toll is more than the population of one out of three countries on earth," Guterres said in a message.

 

Vaccines offer a ray of hope. But most of the world is still in the shadows. The virus is outpacing vaccine distribution. This pandemic is clearly far from over. More than half of its victims died this year, he noted.

"Many millions more are at risk if the virus is allowed to spread like wildfire. The more it spreads, the more variants we see -- variants that are more transmissible, more deadly and more likely to undermine the effectiveness of current vaccines," he warned.

Bridging the vaccine gap requires the greatest global public health effort in history. In short, the world needs a global vaccine plan to at least double the production of vaccines and ensure equitable distribution, using COVAX as the platform; to coordinate implementation and financing; and to support countries' readiness and capacity to roll out immunization programs, while tackling the serious problem of vaccine hesitancy, he said.

 

"To realize this plan, I am calling for an Emergency Task Force that brings together all the countries with vaccine production capacities, the World Health Organization, the global vaccine alliance GAVI, and international financial institutions able to deal with the relevant pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers, and other key stakeholders."

Vaccine equity is the greatest immediate moral test in today's world. It is also a practical necessity. Until everyone is vaccinated, everyone is under threat, he said. "Global recovery requires global vaccination. The tragic loss of 4 million people to this pandemic must drive our urgent efforts to bring it to an end for everyone, everywhere.

 

...
Tags: un secretary-general, un secretary-general antonio guterres, covid 19, covid deaths, world health organization, global vaccination


Latest From World

The flights have been suspended until further notice, the sultanate's official Twitter account for countering COVID-19 announced. (Representational image: AFP)

COVID-19: Oman suspends flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan

Presidential guards patrol the entrance to the residence of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Haiti in upheaval: President Moise assassinated at home

The Games already will take place without foreign spectators. (Photo: AP)

Japan to declare virus emergency lasting through Olympics

People queue to undergo nucleic acid testing for the coronavirus in the city of Ruili which borders Myanmar, in China's southwestern Yunnan province on July 5, 2021. (STR / AFP) / China OUT

China tightens security on Myanmar border over virus fears



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Haiti in upheaval: President Moise assassinated at home

Presidential guards patrol the entrance to the residence of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

With virtual and in-person events, NYC commemorates Pride

People gather during the Queer Liberation March in the West Village on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. (Photo: AP)

Legislation on H-1B visas introduced in US Congress

The bill that has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary, and in addition to the Committee on Education and Labour among other things suspends the F-1 OPT program, which grants all foreign students extendable work permits and exacerbates job market competition among American graduates. (Representational image)

Hundreds in Canada, US believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help

A child runs through a fountain at a splash park trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alberta, on June 30, 2021. (AP)

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham