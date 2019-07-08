Cricket World Cup 2019

Protesters in Canada demand Pak to stop forced conversion of minor Hindu girls

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 9:39 am IST
The protests were held to pressurise Pak govt to take action against those who are using religion as tool to kidnap and rape innocent girls.
Mississauga: Scores of protesters, mostly Hindus from Sindh who have made Canada their home, on Saturday gathered at the Mississauga Celebration Square here, demanding Pakistan to stop forced religious conversion of minor Hindu girls and justice for those who have been forcibly converted.

The protests were held to pressurise the Pakistani government to take action against criminals who are using religion as a tool to kidnap and rape innocent girls, according to the organisers.

 

"As you know Sindhi Hindus are in pain because many cases of forced conversions of girls are happening in Pakistan nowadays," an official release calling for the protest stated.

The agitators could be seen holding placards which read, "stop forced conversion of minor Hindu girls in Pakistan”, “Stop persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan”, "Pakistan stop kidnapping of Hindu girls, stop forced conversion of Hindu girls”, amongst others. They also chanted slogans like "we need justice."

Tags: canada, protest, hindu, minors, religion, rape, pakistan
Location: Canada, Ontario, Mississauga


