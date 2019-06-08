Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 08 Jun 2019 We did that 50 yrs a ...
World, America

We did that 50 yrs ago: Trump takes U-turn on NASA Moon mission

REUTERS
Published Jun 8, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 10:16 am IST
'They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defence and Science!'
'For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago,' the president wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)
 'For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago,' the president wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday criticized NASA for aiming to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 and urged the space agency to focus instead on “much bigger” initiatives like going to Mars, undercutting his previous support for the lunar initiative.

“For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago,” the president wrote on Twitter. “They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defence and Science!”

 

Trump’s statement, tweeted from Air Force One as he returned from Europe, appeared at odds with his administration’s recent push to return humans to the lunar surface by 2024 “by any means necessary,” five years sooner than the previous goal of 2028.

NASA plans to build a space outpost in lunar orbit that can relay astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024, part of a broader initiative to use the moon as a staging ground for eventual missions to Mars. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Trump was only reaffirming NASA’s space plan.

“As @POTUS said, @NASA is using the Moon to send humans to Mars!,” he said on Friday in a tweet referring to the President of the United States. The accelerated timetable to land humans on the moon by 2024 ran into early trouble when the Trump administration asked a sceptical Congress in May to increase NASA’s 2020 budget proposal by $1.6 billion as a “down payment” to accommodate the accelerated goal.

The accelerated timetable for going to the moon was a key recommendation in March of the new National Space Council led by Vice President Mike Pence.

‘Sustainable Human Presence’

NASA’s website on Friday said the Artemis program would send “the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024 and develop a sustainable human presence on the Moon by 2028.” The program takes its name from the twin sister of Apollo and the goddess of the moon in Greek mythology.

NASA’s Apollo program landed the first men on the moon 50 years ago on July 20.

The NASA website also provided details on the space agency’s plans for making the moon a jumping off point for future missions to Mars and a place to test equipment and technology for other forays out into the solar system.

Trump’s comments about the US manned space program reflect his desire to champion a bold new national objective as he mounts a re-election bid, while also seeking to counter the potential space weaponry capabilities of Russia and China.

Private companies are also joining the race to the moon.

Billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos last month unveiled a mock-up of a lunar lander being built by his Blue Origin rocket company and touted his moon goals as part of a strategy aimed at capitalizing on the Trump administration’s push to establish a lunar outpost in just five years.

...
Tags: united states, donald trump, nasa
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

'It's hard to imagine a complete break of the United States from China or of China from the United States. We are not interested in this, and our American partners are not interested in this. President Trump is my friend and I am convinced he is also not interested in this,' Xi said. (Photo: File)

Jinping calls Trump a 'friend,' says US isn't interested in rupturing ties

Maithripala Sirisena summoned an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Friday night to oppose the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) probing the April 21 attacks that killed 258 people and wounded nearly 500. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena vows to block Easter attacks probe: Report

Melania Geymonat, 28, said she and her girlfriend Chris were left covered in blood after the attack last week. (Photo: Facebook/ Melania Geymonat)

Asked us to kiss so they could enjoy watching: Lesbian couple assaulted on London bus

Trump: 'Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended.' (Photo: File)

Trump suspends new tariffs after US, Mexico reach agreement on migration



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jinping calls Trump a 'friend,' says US isn't interested in rupturing ties

'It's hard to imagine a complete break of the United States from China or of China from the United States. We are not interested in this, and our American partners are not interested in this. President Trump is my friend and I am convinced he is also not interested in this,' Xi said. (Photo: File)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The match is going to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, a venue where there has been plenty of help for the fast bowlers. (Photo: AP)
 

In a first, US Air Force allows Sikh airman to keep turban, beard on duty

Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa, a crew chief at McChord Air Force Base, Washington, is now the first active airman who has been authorised to adhere to Sikh religious grooming and dress principles while serving in the Air Force. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

‘I dedicate this victory to my sponsors. The only message I want to give to youngsters is that there is nothing which we cannot do,’ Thirupati Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

Soundarya Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pakistan Minister slams MS Dhoni for Army insignia on gloves

Dhoni was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Boeing wanted to wait 3 years to fix safety alert on 737 Max

Boeing planned to wait three years to fix a non-working safety alert on its 737 Max aircraft and sped up the process only after the first of two deadly crashes involving the planes. (Photo: File)

Trump suspends new tariffs after US, Mexico reach agreement on migration

Trump: 'Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended.' (Photo: File)

India Ideas Summit to be addressed by US Secy of State Mike Pompeo

The State Department also said that the event will be live streamed on the website of the US chamber. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted,

New president of El Salvador wields his power via Twitter, firing officials

Now, in Nayib Bukele first week in office, some officials in the Central American country are reeling from the power of the presidential tweet. (Photo: Nayib Bukele Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham