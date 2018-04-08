search on deccanchronicle.com
Fire in New York's Trump Tower claims 1 civilian life, injures 4 firefighters

ANI
Published Apr 8, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 10:56 am IST
At about 6 pm (local time) on Saturday, huge flames and massive smoke was seen billowing out from the building.
New York fire crews graded it a Three-Alarm blaze, meaning a minimum of 33 units and 138 firefighters were sent. (Photo: ANI)
New York: One person has been killed and four firefighters have been injured after a fire broke out on the 50th floor in the Trump Tower, a large building in Manhattan owned by United States President Donald Trump.

The deceased, who was a resident of the building's 50th floor, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire department spokeswoman Angelica Conroy told CNN.

 

At about 6 pm (local time) on Saturday, huge flames and massive smoke was seen billowing out from the building following which a team of firefighters was rushed to the location to douse the fire.

As per the media reports, New York fire crews graded it a Three-Alarm blaze, meaning a minimum of 33 units and 138 firefighters were sent.

According to a witness, it started with a smoke which soon turned into a blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

