World America 08 Mar 2020 New York declares St ...
World, America

New York declares State of Emergency after Coronavirus kills 19

AP
Published Mar 8, 2020, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2020, 12:51 pm IST
Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency to bolster the medical response to the outbreak, as statewide total doubled from 44 cases
A man wears a medical mask on the AirTrain as concern over the coronavirus grows enroute to John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in New York City. AFP Photot
 A man wears a medical mask on the AirTrain as concern over the coronavirus grows enroute to John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in New York City. AFP Photot

New York: Officials announced Saturday that New York state’s coronavirus caseload is on a steady rise, now up to 89. Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency to bolster the medical response to the outbreak, as the statewide total doubled from the 44 cases heading into the weekend. No one has died from the new virus in the state.

Here’s a look at the latest developments:

 

The numbers

Of the new cases, seven are in New York City, bringing the caseload there to 11. The new cases in the city include two people who got off a cruise ship and a driver for taxi or ride-sharing services in Queens, officials said.

Two residents of Saratoga County — a pharmacist and a woman who came in contact with an infected person at a conference in Florida — are also counted in the new total. Their cases are the first ones outside of the New York City region.

Statewide, 10 people have been hospitalized.

Continued worries over cluster

Of those cases, by far the largest concentration — 70 — is in Westchester County, north of New York City. Officials initially announced 23 new cases there since the last count on Friday, before issuing a release Saturday evening announcing 13 additional cases in the state, all in Westchester County.

The Westchester outbreak has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine earlier in the week after a person in the community was hospitalized with the illness. Since then, a growing number of friends and relatives of the patient, a 50-year-old lawyer who works in Manhattan, have tested positive.

“Westchester is obviously a problem for us,” Cuomo said. “They talk about contagion in clusters, and then the clusters tend to infect more and more people.”

As a precaution, nursing homes in that immediate area of the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue will suspend outside visitors, the governor said.

The risk that the virus could quickly spread and cause fatalities among nursing home residents “is what I worry about,” the Democrat said. “That’s what keeps me up at night.”

State of Emergency

State officials say the state of emergency will clear the way for more testing by allowing qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct the tests.

More testing that could detect additional cases “is good news because we know who these people are and can put them in isolation,” the governor said.

The emergency will clear the way for purchases of more supplies and the hiring of workers to help monitor self-quarantined patients, Cuomo added.

“Somebody has to go knock on their door, once a day,” he said. “This is labor intensive.”

It is also expected to provide a basis for investigating price-gouging. Cuomo cited one report of a retailer trying to charge $80 for a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“I want businesses to be aware that you can lose your license because of price gouging,” the governor said. “Not only is it disrespectful, it’s also illegal. And you will be caught.”

...
Tags: covid-19, coronavirus outbreak, new york state of emergency, new york covid-19


Latest From World

An immigration officer wearing a protective face mask as a precautionary measure to avoid contracting COVID-19 (coronavirus) checks a mans temperature. AFP Photo

To contain virus outbreak, Italy shuts down museums and theatres

Medial workers wearing protective gear move a patient infected with the coronavirus disease from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

Florida reports first two Covid19 deaths

A boy is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province, early on March 8, 2020. At least four people were killed following the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on March 8. (AFP)

Six killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China

Tourists pull their luggage as they walk through a nearly empty St. Mark's Square on a rainy day in Venice. The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the public health system that officials are taking extraordinary measures to care for the sick, seeking to bring doctors out of retirement and accelerate graduation dates for nursing students. (AP)

Italy quarantines millions in virus lockdown around Venice, Milan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
 

Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

The 'Sucker' singer shared two pictures and one video on his social media platforms in which he could be seen covered in colours. (Photo: ANI)
 

Motorola Razr, the smartphone avatar of the sexy 2000s flip phone, coming on March 16

The Motorola Razr is said to have great build quality and a seamless display and hits the right notes of nostalgia
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Florida reports first two Covid19 deaths

Medial workers wearing protective gear move a patient infected with the coronavirus disease from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

Sex with minor invites 10 years jail for Indian in US

Representational image

After Buttigieg, Klobuchar ends presidential campaign, endorses rival Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) during a campaign event in Dallas, Texas. AFP Photo

Flash floods, landslides caused by torrential rain kill 29 in Brazil

Locals join the search for victims of a landslide triggered by torrential rains during the week-end in Guaruja, Brazil on March 4, 2020. (AFP photo)

Covid 19 concerns confine thousands in cruise ship off California

In this image from video, provided by the California National Guard, a helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham