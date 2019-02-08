search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Fire in Brazil kills at least 10 in Flamengo youth football facility: Report

AFP
Published Feb 8, 2019, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 5:41 pm IST
Fire swept through a training facility for Brazil's most popular football club Flamengo.
The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players (Representational Image)
 The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players (Representational Image)

Rio De Janeiro: Fire swept through a training facility for Brazil's most popular football club Flamengo on Friday, killing at least 10 people, news outlets said.

The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players aged 14 to 17, firefighters said. In addition to the deaths, three people were injured in the fire.

 

The cause was not immediately known. Globo TV broadcast aerial footage of the fire, which it said had been brought under control after it burned for two hours.

The fire broke out at 5 am in the Vargem Grande district of Rio in a modern facility where the top-flight professional Flamengo squad also trains, the news website G1 said. The dead were six players and four team staff, the channel Sportv said.

The main team had been due to practice at the same facility later in the morning. Youth league teams also train at the facility, known as Ninho do Urubu. Flamengo is the most popular club in football-crazed Brazil.

Distraught relatives rushed to the facility seeking information about loved ones, TV footage showed.

The training camp is in an area of western Rio that was hit by a huge storm Wednesday night. Six people were killed. Because of those heavy rains the football facility remained without electricity or water Friday as the fire broke out, G1 reported.

 

...
Tags: flamengo fc
Location: Brazil, Rio de Janeiro


Latest From World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has courted foreign investment as part of his Make-in-India campaign to turn India into a manufacturing hub. (File Photo)

US considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India: Report

The US is the second-largest arms supplier to India (Representational Image)

US to sell India 2 missile defence systems to protect President, PM planes

The suspects will be produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate's Court today. (Representational Image)

Nine Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for staying without visa

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
 

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install immediately.
 

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

British teenager Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in 2017. The 14-year-old had apparently taken her own life, and her Instagram account reportedly revealed she followed accounts related to depression and suicide.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US to sell India 2 missile defence systems to protect President, PM planes

The US is the second-largest arms supplier to India (Representational Image)

Ambassador Harsh Shringla credits India caucus for boosting Indian-American ties

A record number of 60 members of the US House of Representatives and Senators attended the reception held at the US Capital (File Photo)

Saudi crown prince told aide he would use 'a bullet' on Khashoggi

After initially denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's disappearance, the kingdom has acknowledged that a team killed him inside the diplomatic mission but described it as a rogue operation. (Photo:AP)

Trump says no Xi meeting expected before trade talks deadline

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (File Photo)

US to sell defence system, making Air India One at par with Air Force One

The US' decision came after the Indian Government recently made request for LAIRCAM SPS, given the high-level threat to the prime minister and the president. (Photo: Air India | twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham