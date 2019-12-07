World America 07 Dec 2019 'People flushin ...
World, America

'People flushing 10 times, 15 times': Trump takes aim at problem of US toilets

AFP
Published Dec 7, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 9:01 am IST
The president said he had instructed the federal environmental authority, known as the EPA, to loosen regulations on water use.
Speaking in a voice and with a level of detail that suggested the importance he was giving the issue, Trump told the high-level meeting that the government was "looking very strongly" at water pressure troubles in the nation's bathrooms. (Photo: File)
 Speaking in a voice and with a level of detail that suggested the importance he was giving the issue, Trump told the high-level meeting that the government was "looking very strongly" at water pressure troubles in the nation's bathrooms. (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump told a White House gathering Friday that he's taking aim at the problem of US toilets that require flushing "10 times, 15 times."

Speaking in a voice and with a level of detail that suggested the importance he was giving the issue, Trump told the high-level meeting that the government was "looking very strongly" at water pressure troubles in the nation's bathrooms.

 

The president, who has spent most of his life in real estate deals and construction, used a major portion of his remarks to senior officials and invited entrepreneurs about the plumbing issues.

"You turn on the faucet and you don't get any water. They take a shower and the water comes dripping out. It's dripping out, very quietly dripping out," Trump said.

Painting an even more unusual picture for his audience, Trump then declared that "people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once." "You can't wash your hands practically, there's so little water coming out of the faucet," Trump said.

The president said he had instructed the federal environmental authority, known as the EPA, to loosen regulations on water use.

"We're looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms where you turn the faucet," he said.

While desert areas may need water conservation, he said, "for the most part you have many states where they have so much water that comes down -- it's called rain -- that they don't know what to do with it."

Still on the subject of regulations intruding on daily life, Trump renewed his frequent criticism of a drive to replace traditional light bulbs with energy saving variants.

"The light bulb, they got rid of the light bulb that people got used to," he said.

"It doesn't make you look as good. Of course, being a vain person that's very important to me. It's like it gives you an orange look. I don't want an orange look, has anyone noticed that?" Trump said.

Unlike when talking about the toilets, Trump was clearly joking as he said: "So we'll have to change those bulbs in at least a couple rooms where I am in the White House."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, us toilets, toilets, flush, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

President Donald Trump expressed shock and grief at the incident and said he was personally monitoring the situation at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, that employs more than 16,000 military personnel and 7,400 civilians. (Photo: Facebook)

4 dead, 8 injured after Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at US naval station

Usman Khan, the terrorist, who killed two persons in a knife rampage at London Bridge, was on Friday laid to rest at his ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to Samaa TV. (Photo: File)

London Bridge attacker Usman Khan buried in PoK

US President Donald Trump

Senator triggers impeachment motion

Local media said that the base hosts 16,000 military personnel and more than 7,000 civilians, and is home to a flight demonstration squadron. (Photo: AFP)

One killed in shooting at US navy base, gunman shot dead



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Senator triggers impeachment motion

US President Donald Trump

One killed in shooting at US navy base, gunman shot dead

Local media said that the base hosts 16,000 military personnel and more than 7,000 civilians, and is home to a flight demonstration squadron. (Photo: AFP)

'Child deserves privacy': Melania Trump slams US scholar to defend son

The pun led to chuckles in the congressional hearing room, but Melania Trump made clear it was no laughing matter. (Photo: File)

2 killed in shooting at US military base in Hawaii's Pearl Harbour

The shooting reportedly took place near the south entrance of the sprawling base located on the southern shore of Oahu. (Representational Image)

'One of hardest decision of my life': Kamala Harris drops out of presidential bid

Harris was among first major Democratic Party leaders to announce her presidential run in last January, which was attended by a massive crowd of over 20,000 supporters. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham