World America 07 Nov 2019 ‘Hero’ d ...
World, America

‘Hero’ dog that helped kill Baghdadi to visit White House soon, says Trump

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Soon after the raid, both Trump and the Pentagon released the pictures of the dog.
The “hero” dog that assisted the American commandoes in the mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi will soon visit the White House, US President Donald Trump has said. (Photo: File)
 The “hero” dog that assisted the American commandoes in the mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi will soon visit the White House, US President Donald Trump has said. (Photo: File)

Washington: The “hero” dog that assisted the American commandoes in the mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi will soon visit the White House, US President Donald Trump has said. Addressing a rally in Louisiana on Wednesday, Trump said the canine, Conan, was the “greatest hero”. “He’s coming to the White House very soon,” he told the cheering crowd.

Conan was injured during the raid at the hideout of Baghdadi in northwestern Syria last month. He has now returned to service.

 

“I said, ‘bring him now,’ they said, ‘He’s on a mission.’ I said, ‘You gotta be kidding. Come on, give him couple of days rest, please,“ Trump told the rally. Soon after the raid, both Trump and the Pentagon released the pictures of the dog.

The dog is a four-year veteran of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Canine Programme and has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions, US Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie has said.

“He was injured by exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel after Baghdadi detonated his vast beneath the compound,” he said. McKenzie said US special operations command military working dogs are critical members of the American forces.

These animals protect US forces, save civilian lives, separate combatants from noncombatants, and immobilise individuals who express hostile intent, he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us, abu bakr-al baghdadi, raid, isis
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

The new leader of the Islamic State group is “a nobody” with little apparent reputation but the United States hopes he will be killed soon, a US official said Wednesday. (Representational Image/ File)

‘He is a nobody’: US official on new ISIS chief, says 'we aren’t impressed’

A pilot accidentally set off a hijack alarm on a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday, triggering a huge security operation by Dutch police. (Representational Image)

Pilot accidentally sets off hijack alarm, triggers chaos at Amsterdam airport

'I've accepted the resignation,' Duque announced on Twitter. 'I want to thank him for his commitment, sacrifice and leadership.' (Photo: Twitter)

Colombia defence minister quits amid firestorm over minor deaths

Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib will need a passport to use the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be inaugurated this week, the Pakistan Army has said, according to a media report on Thursday, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Indian devotees would only need a valid ID to visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. (Photo: File)

'Indian Sikh pilgrims will require passport': Pakistan on Kartarpur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Colombia defence minister quits amid firestorm over minor deaths

'I've accepted the resignation,' Duque announced on Twitter. 'I want to thank him for his commitment, sacrifice and leadership.' (Photo: Twitter)

Muslim woman, 3 other Indian-Americans create history, win state, local polls in US

Four Indian Americans, including a Muslim woman and a former White House technology policy advisor, have won state and local elections held in the United States on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

2 Twitter employees charged with spying of Saudi royal family

Two former Twitter employees and a third man were charged in San Francisco Federal Court with spying on Twitter users critical of the Saudi royal family, the US Justice Department has announced. (Photo: File)

US cyclist who was fired for making rude finger gesture at Trump wins local election

Juli Briskman, whose one-handed salute was captured in an AFP photograph that went viral, beat the Republican incumbent to a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in state elections that saw Trump's Republican party suffer a series of stinging defeats. (Photo: AFP)

US envoy Sondland ties Ukrainian aid to investigation request in new impeachment

The details appeared to bolster the initial whistleblower complaint that led to the investigation by three U.S. House of Representatives committees. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham