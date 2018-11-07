search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Democrats retake House, Republicans keep Senate in US midterms: reports

AFP
Published Nov 7, 2018, 9:46 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 9:48 am IST
Democrats will pick up 23 seats necessary to win House majority, Fox and NBC reported but Republicans keep Senate.
Democrats knocked off Republicans in swing states like Virginia, Florida, Pennsylvania and Colorado in elections seen as the first nationwide referendum on Trump's performance. (Photo: AFP)
 Democrats knocked off Republicans in swing states like Virginia, Florida, Pennsylvania and Colorado in elections seen as the first nationwide referendum on Trump's performance. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Control of Congress will be divided next year, as Democrats won back the House of Representatives but President Donald Trump's Republicans maintained their Senate majority in crucial midterms, networks projected on Tuesday.

Democrats will pick up the 23 seats necessary to win a House majority, Fox and NBC reported, as they knocked off Republicans in swing states like Virginia, Florida, Pennsylvania and Colorado in elections seen as the first nationwide referendum on Trump's performance.

 

But Republicans struck back in the 100-member Senate, where they ousted at least two Democrats, in Indiana and North Dakota, and held on to at-risk seats in Tennessee and Texas.

...
Tags: us midterm polls, us midterm elections 2018
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Melinda Gates urges backing for 'human capital' of mother and child health

Its focus is on high-impact interventions like access to contraception, maternity services and newborn and childhood nutrition. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Dominant India seal series, thrash Windies by 71 runs

All four bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed finished with four wickets each.(Photo: AP)
 

Skoda Diwali offers: low EMI options on Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq

The offers, which primarily include benefits on EMIs, are similar to the ones rolled out in October.
 

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti celebrates Kali Puja

Goddess Kali is worshipped for the purpose of destroying all evil that is in the outside world and the world within us.
 

Diwali 2018: Here are a few festive hair care tips and hairstyles

Try and limit the use of heated tools like hair dryers, hot rollers, flat irons or curling tongs to prevent split ends and hair breakage.
 

Honda Diwali discounts: avail offers on City, WR-V, Jazz, Brio and BR-V

Honda City and the BR-V come with the highest discount of up to Rs 62,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Republicans win Indiana as voters test Trump strength in US midterm polls

Democrats won contested House races in Florida and Virginia, while a Republican beat back an aggressive challenge in Kentucky. (Photo: AP)

Facebook blocks 30 accounts, 85 on Instagram ahead of US midterm polls

A study published last week found that misinformation on social media was spreading at a greater rate than during the run-up to the 2016 presidential vote, which Russia is accused of manipulating through a vast propaganda campaign in favour of Donald Trump, the eventual winner. (Photo: file)

US Supreme Court upholds Obama-era net neutrality rules

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas would have granted the industry's request. (Photo: AP)

Temporary exemptions to some nations to keep oil prices down: Trump on Iran sanctions

'But on oil, we want to go a little bit slow because I don't want to drive the oil prices in the world up,' Trump said. (Photo: File)

India among 8 nations exempted from US sanctions on Iran oil

The US on Monday imposed 'the toughest ever' sanctions on a defiant Iran aimed at altering the Iranian regime's 'behaviour'. (Representational Image | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham