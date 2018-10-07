search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

At least 11 dead as 5.9-magnitude quake strikes off Haiti's northwest coast

AFP
Published Oct 7, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
The tremor was felt in the capital Port-de-Prince killing at least 11 people and causing damage to buildings in the Caribbean nation.
The epicenter of the quake was located about 19 kilometers (12 miles) northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix. (Photo: AFP)
 The epicenter of the quake was located about 19 kilometers (12 miles) northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix. (Photo: AFP)

Port-au-Prince: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck just off the northwest coast of Haiti late Saturday, killing at least 11 people and causing damage to buildings in the Caribbean nation, authorities said.

The epicentre of the quake was located about 19 kilometres northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix, the US Geological Survey reported.

 

Government spokesman Eddy Jackson Alexis told AFP that 11 people were so far reported dead, adding that a disaster response task force had been set up.

The quake struck at 8:10 pm at a shallow depth of 11.7 kilometres.

The tremor was felt in the capital Port-de-Prince, sparking emotion among residents still shell-shocked from the massive 2010 earthquake that left at least 200,000 people dead and 300,000 more wounded.

President Jovenel Moise took to Twitter to urge Haitians to "remain calm," and said local and regional authorities were assisting those in need.

"The injured are being treated at area hospitals," Haiti's civil protection agency said late Saturday, noting that some of the injuries were sustained when people panicked after the quake.

Images of damaged homes and partially destroyed buildings were circulating on social media, but AFP was not immediately able to confirm their authenticity.

Haiti's Nord-Ouest department is the poorest part of the impoverished country, with many isolated areas due to the dire state of the roads. Port-de-Paix is the capital of the department.

Tags: president jovenel moise, haiti earthquake
Location: Haiti, Ouest, Port-au-Prince




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aston Martin DB11 launched at Rs 3.97 crore

This latest iteration of the DB family is the purest definition of beauty and is one of the best looking Aston Martins ever created.
 

Clash of segments: Mahindra Marazzo vs Mahindra Scorpio - which car to buy?

So which Mahindra should you pick? First, let’s take a quick look at the distinguishing factors between the two.
 

Aishwarya owns the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Doha with flying kisses for Aaradhya

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Doha.
 

Hormone in plants reverses brain damage caused by fatty diet

Results suggest rodents that consume a fatty diet have reduced expression of an insulin receptor in a region of the brain known as the hippocampus. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mi Band 3 review: Xiaomi's best VFM tracker gets even smarter

Xiaomi is making strides in providing high-quality technology for extremely affordable prices and the Mi Band 3 is a living testament to that.
 

Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV launched in India; 5 things you should know

Here are a few interesting things that you should know about this expensive Mercedes-Benz SUV which feels at home on most terrains.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as US Supreme Court justice amid protests

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building in the presence of his family. (Photo: AP)

Brett Kavanaugh’s US Supreme Court nomination advances to final vote

A final vote on Brett Kavanugh is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator, Susan Collins, reserved her stance on final approval. (Photo: File | AP)

For talks with India, Pakistan seeks US help; gets rejected again

Imran Khan's new government in Pakistan, Qureshi claimed, is not shy of engaging. (Photo: File)

US Senate’s procedural vote for Brett Kavanaugh on Friday, final vote day after

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to end debate on President Donald Trump's pick, who became the most controversial high court nominee in decades after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual assault or misconduct against him. (Photo: File)

Trump picks Indian-American woman to head US nuclear energy division

Trump has nominated Rita Baranwal to be an assistant secretary of energy (nuclear energy) at the Department of Energy, the White House said in a statement. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham