US backs direct talks between India and Pak on Kashmir: Wells

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter.
In a tweet posted on Friday, Wells said that US' support for talks between India and Pakistan was stressed during the meeting. (Photo: ANI)
Washington: The US has said it continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern to ease the tensions between the two neighbours.

The remarks were made by Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells after a meeting of the leaders of the US Council of Muslim Organisations with State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Affairs Ervin Massinga.

 

In a tweet posted on Friday, Wells said that US' support for talks between India and Pakistan was stressed during the meeting.

"The US continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern — a message stressed in Deputy Assistant Secretary Massinga's recent meeting with @USCMO leadership. AGW," Wells tweeted.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner after the Indian government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

