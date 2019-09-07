World America 07 Sep 2019 Former Starbucks CEO ...
World, America

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he will not run for president in 2020

REUTERS
Published Sep 7, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Schultz said it was tougher than expected to grab moderate voters' attention and he did not want to risk competing with moderate Democrat.
The Washington Post reported his withdrawal earlier on Friday. (Photo: File)
 The Washington Post reported his withdrawal earlier on Friday. (Photo: File)

Washington: Former Starbucks Corp chief executive Howard Schultz has abandoned plans for an independent presidential run, saying he did not want to split the electorate and help re-elect US President Donald Trump in 2020, according to a statement on his website.

"My belief in the need to reform our two-party system has not wavered, but I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time," he wrote.

 

The Washington Post reported his withdrawal earlier on Friday.

The potential independent candidate had paused his political efforts earlier this summer over health issues amid a series of back surgeries.

Schultz also said it was tougher than expected to grab moderate voters' attention and that he did not want to risk competing with a moderate Democrat, should one win the party's nomination.

Democrats, who are seeking to retake the White House from Trump, had worried that an independent candidate could divide the anti-Trump vote in the November 2020 election and pave the way for a second term in office for the Republican real estate developer and former reality television star.

Schultz has said he's a lifelong Democrat but had criticized the party for moving too far left on certain issues and said Americans had become frustrated with the nation's largely two-party system.

...
Tags: donald trump, us 2020 elections, white house, howard schultz, starbucks
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The draft, which now requires formal assent by Queen Elizabeth II to become law, would seek to postpone Brexit beyond the current deadline of October 31 if Johnson does not manage to strike a divorce agreement with the EU next month. (Photo: AP)

In latest blow to Boris Johnson, Brexit bill clears UK upper house

There are now more than 450 possible cases of pulmonary illness associated with vaping. (AFP)

At least five dead in US from vaping-related lung disease

Kudlow discounted the notion that next year's election increases the urgency for President Donald Trump to conclude the trade war. (Photo: AP)

White House adviser compares China trade talks to Cold War

Johnson was criticised earlier this week for describing Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn as a

Boris Johnson called former PM David Cameron a 'girly swot': report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Russia's first humanoid robot 'Fedor' leaves international space station

Fedor -- short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research -- was Russia's first humanoid robot to be sent into space, though similar technology has been sent by Japan and NASA. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

White House adviser compares China trade talks to Cold War

Kudlow discounted the notion that next year's election increases the urgency for President Donald Trump to conclude the trade war. (Photo: AP)

North Carolina faces long night as Dorian’s Bahamas toll up

A view of the damage caused by Hurricane Dorian on Thursday in Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco. (Photo: AFP)

French first lady Brigitte Macron is ‘truly ugly,’ says Brazilian minister

Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes said he agreed with President Jair Bolsonaro's comments about Macron's looks. (Photo: AP)

'Death toll from Hurricane Dorian risen to 30 in Bahamas,' says PM Minnis

The United Nations said 70,000 people in the Bahamas were in 'immediate need' of aid. (Photo: AP)

Ex-US Defence Secretary says 'Pakistan was born with no affection for itself'

Mattis writes in his book about the changes he made on the ground lines of communication to Afghanistan when he was Commander of the US Central Command. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham