search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US to sell defence system, making Air India One at par with Air Force One

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 2:30 pm IST
According to Pentagon, sale will support foreign policy and national security of US by helping to strengthen US-Indian relationship.
The US' decision came after the Indian Government recently made request for LAIRCAM SPS, given the high-level threat to the prime minister and the president. (Photo: Air India | twitter)
 The US' decision came after the Indian Government recently made request for LAIRCAM SPS, given the high-level threat to the prime minister and the president. (Photo: Air India | twitter)

New Delhi/Washington: The US has agreed to sell two state-of-the-art missile defence systems to Air India One for an estimated cost of USD 190 million, a move that will enhance the security of planes flying the prime minister and the president.

According to the Pentagon, the sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship.

 

The Trump administrations approved purchase of the two systems known as Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCAM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS) for an estimated cost of USD 190 million, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a notification to the Congress on Wednesday.

The US' decision came after the Indian Government recently made request for LAIRCAM SPS, given the high-level threat to the prime minister and the president.

"The defence systems, which would bring security of Air India One at par with that of Air Force One, would be installed in two Boeing 777 Head-of- State aircraft," the Pentagon said.

The Indian Government plans to buy two Boeing 777 from the national carrier Air India for this specific purpose and unlike in the past would not be used for commercial purposes.

The purpose of the LAIRCM programme is to protect large aircraft from man-portable missiles. Once installed, the LAIRCAM system increases crew-warning time, decreases false alarm rates and automatically counters advanced intermediate range missile systems, according to the Federation of American Scientists.

The missile warning subsystem will use multiple sensors to provide full spatial coverage. The counter-measures subsystem will use lasers mounted in pointer-tracker turret assemblies. It also automatically counters advanced intermediate range missile systems with no action required by the crew.

The pilot will simply be informed that a threat missile was detected and jammed. Observing that it will improve India's capability to deter regional threats, the Congressional notification said SPS will facilitate a more robust capability into areas of increased missile threats.

"India will have no problem absorbing and using this system," it said.

According to the notification, India had requested to buy two SPS consisting of AN/AAQ 24(V)N Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM), ALQ-211(V)8 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) and AN/ALE-47 Counter-Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) to protect two (2) Boeing-777 Head-of-State aircraft.

"This potential sale would include twelve Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies AN/AAQ-24 (V)N (6 installed and 6 spares), eight (8) LAIRCM System Processor Replacements (LSPR) AN/AAQ-24 (V)N (2 installed and 6 spares); twenty-three (23) Missile Warning Sensors (MWS) for AN/AAQ-24 (V)N (12 installed and 11 spares), five (5) AN/ALE-47 Counter-Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) (2 installed and 3 spares)," the notification said.

Also included in this sale are Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suites (AIDEWS), LAIRCM CIURs, SCAs, HCCs, and UDM cards, initial spares, consumables, repair and return support and support equipment.

The department also assured that the sale will not "alter the basic military balance in the region".

The US is the second-largest arms supplier to India. It has already recognised India as a "major defence partner", a status that which commits the US to facilitate technology sharing with India.

In 2018, the US granted India Strategic Trade Authorisation-1 (STA-1) status. India is the only South Asian country to get STA1 status and third Asian country after Japan and South Korea. The status eases defence procurement from US. Last year both New Delhi and Washington signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement).

...
Tags: air india one, us-india relationship, air india
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Latest From World

Trump spoke to an international conference in Washington on the future of the battle against the group, also known as ISIS, after the US leader's sudden decision in December to order the pullout of all 2,000 US troops as he declared victory. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump expects '100 per cent' of ISIS defeated next week

Seated two seats up from First Lady Melania Trump, middle school student from Delaware Joshua Trump, not related to the US President, nodded of midway through the State of the Union address. (Photo: AFP)

Joshua Trump’s power nap during State of the Union address goes viral

Indian-American Narsan Lingala and his girlfriend Sandhya Reddy have been charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill the former’s estranged wife. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Supari in US: Indian-American couple charged with murder-for-hire

The accused will be produced before the accountability court on January 7. (Representational Image)

Nab arrests PTI minister for graft



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V: Spec comparison

The soon to be launched Mahindra XUV300 is the widest in this comparison, while being the exact same length as the Maruti Vitara Brezza.
 

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

Session replay technology is abusing the iOS platform which can put the user data into a vulnerable spot.
 

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

Apple seems to limit the spread of older firmware on its iOS devices in an attempt to keep iPhone and iPad users secure.
 

Apple accused of blocking old iPhone chargers?

Monica, the complainant, accused the company of releasing iOS updates for the iPhone which were "specifically designed and programmed to reject, starting on November of 2016, old iPhone chargers from properly charging the iPhones."
 

Joshua Trump’s power nap during State of the Union address goes viral

Seated two seats up from First Lady Melania Trump, middle school student from Delaware Joshua Trump, not related to the US President, nodded of midway through the State of the Union address. (Photo: AFP)
 

New Zealand vs India 1st T20: MS Dhoni creates forgettable record after heavy defeat

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman top-scored for the visitors following a knock of 39 runs from 31 balls, but ended up on the losing side. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump expects '100 per cent' of ISIS defeated next week

Trump spoke to an international conference in Washington on the future of the battle against the group, also known as ISIS, after the US leader's sudden decision in December to order the pullout of all 2,000 US troops as he declared victory. (Photo: File)

Joshua Trump’s power nap during State of the Union address goes viral

Seated two seats up from First Lady Melania Trump, middle school student from Delaware Joshua Trump, not related to the US President, nodded of midway through the State of the Union address. (Photo: AFP)

Supari in US: Indian-American couple charged with murder-for-hire

Indian-American Narsan Lingala and his girlfriend Sandhya Reddy have been charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill the former’s estranged wife. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

‘I'll get it built’: Trump on border wall in state of the union address

Trump spoke to a joint session of the US Congress facing political discord over his demands that Democrats end their opposition to funding for a US-Mexico border wall (Photo:AFP)

Full text of US president Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

US president Donald Trump gestures during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham