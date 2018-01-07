search on deccanchronicle.com
Everything I've done is 100 per cent 'proper': Trump junks Russian collusion charge

Published Jan 7, 2018
Trump reiterated that there has been no collusion between him and the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential polls.
Donald Trump asserted that everything he has done is 100 per cent 'proper' and there has been no collusion between between him and Russia in the 2016 presidential elections. (Photo: File)
Washington: US President Donald Trump asserted on Saturday that everything he has done is 100 per cent "proper" and there has been no collusion between between him and Russia in the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump told reporters that a new report in The New York Times that he directed the White House Counsel to lobby Attorney General Jess Sessions not to rescue himself from the Russian investigation was way off.

 

"Everything I have done is 100 per cent proper. That is what I do, is I do things proper," Trump told reporters at a press conference in the Camp David, a picturesque presidential retreat of Maryland, where he is holding meetings with his Republican leaders in the Congress.

"Everything that I've done was 100 percent proper. The story, by the way, in The Times was way off, or at least off," Trump said in response to a question.

Trump reiterated that there has been no collusion between him, his campaign and the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

"I guess the collusion now is dead. There's been no collusion between us and the Russians. Now, there has been collusion between Hillary Clinton, the (Democratic National Committee) and the Russians. Unfortunately, you people don't cover that very much. But the only collusion is between Hillary and the Russians and the DNC," he said.

"You will find out," he said when asked how The New York Times story was way off. Trump said that he stands with his Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump also said he is not under investigation, "maybe" his presidential opponent Hillary Clinton is.

"Just so you understand, there's been no collusion. There's been no crime. And in theory, everybody tells me I'm not under investigation. Maybe Hillary is, I don't know, but I'm not," he said. 

