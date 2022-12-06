  
World America 06 Dec 2022 Biden to decide on s ...
World, America

Biden to decide on second term 'shortly' after new year: Top aide

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 6, 2022, 10:08 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 10:08 am IST
US President Joe Biden (Photo: AP)
 US President Joe Biden (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will make a decision on whether he seeks a second term in 2024 "shortly" after the new year, his chief of staff, Ron Klain, said Monday.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit, Klain said Biden had been consulting with his family. At 80 he is already the oldest president in US history and if he served a second term he would be 86 by the time he stepped down.

Klain, one of the most senior figures in Washington to comment on the issue, said in an interview broadcast by the Journal he believes "it's his intention to run."

"I hear from a lot of Democrats from across the country that they want him to run," Klain said. "But the president will make that decision, I expect, shortly after the holidays, but I expect the decision will be to do it."

Currently the only declared candidate for the 2024 election is Donald Trump, the Republican whom Biden defeated in 2020 -- and who continues to spread invented conspiracy theories about the election having been rigged against him.

Biden has given strong indications that he will run again, while leaving open the possibility that he will not, saying he is a "great respecter of fate."

On November 9, after his Democrats did surprisingly well in the midterm elections, he said it was his "intention to run again" but that he would know for sure "early next year."

...
Tags: us president joe biden, joe biden second term, oldest us president
Location: United States, Washington


Horoscope 06 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

In this file photo taken on April 22, 2007, Iranian police officers stop a car during a crackdown to enforce the Islamic dress code in the north of the capital Tehran. - Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code, local media said Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Protest-hit Iran abolishes morality police

Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir (Image credit: Twitter/@IntelDte)

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pakistan new Army chief Munir

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. (Twitter)

'India is a part of me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai after receiving Padma Bhushan

Many people don't realised, for instance, that the Amazon forest produces close to 20 percent of the world's oxygen, the planet's lungs, so to speak. (Image: AP)

Amazon loses 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, one of the largest facilities for oil and petroleum products in southern Russia. (AP file photo)

Big win for Biden as Democrats keep Senate majority

A file photo of the US Senate in proceedings. (Photo: AP)

Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring

In a file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University on November 7, 2022 in Bowie, Maryland. (Photo: AFP)

India joins 100 countries in vote to let Ukraine Prez address UN virtually

United Nations General Assembly (Image: AP)

Looking for competition, not conflict with China: Biden

US President Joe Biden. — AP
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->