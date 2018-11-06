search on deccanchronicle.com
US Supreme Court upholds Obama-era net neutrality rules

The court rejected appeals from telecommunications industry seeking to throw out a lower court ruling in favour of 'net neutrality' rules.
 Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas would have granted the industry's request. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The Supreme Court has ended the court fight over repealed Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that required internet providers to treat all online traffic equally.

The court on Monday rejected appeals from the telecommunications industry seeking to throw out a lower court ruling in favour of the "net neutrality" rules. The Federal Communications Commission under President Donald Trump has rolled back the rules, but the industry also wanted to wipe the court ruling off the books.

 

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas would have granted the industry's request.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh took no part in the case without offering any reason. Kavanaugh ruled on the issue while an appeals court judge and Roberts has an investment portfolio that includes telecommunications companies.

Tags: us supreme court, net neutrality, donald trump, brett kavanaugh
