search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Facebook blocks 30 accounts, 85 on Instagram ahead of US midterm polls

AFP
Published Nov 6, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 11:46 am IST
The Instagram accounts were mostly in English, with some 'focused on celebrities, others political debate.'
A study published last week found that misinformation on social media was spreading at a greater rate than during the run-up to the 2016 presidential vote, which Russia is accused of manipulating through a vast propaganda campaign in favour of Donald Trump, the eventual winner. (Photo: file)
 A study published last week found that misinformation on social media was spreading at a greater rate than during the run-up to the 2016 presidential vote, which Russia is accused of manipulating through a vast propaganda campaign in favour of Donald Trump, the eventual winner. (Photo: file)

San Francisco: Facebook said Monday it blocked some 30 accounts on its platform and 85 more on Instagram after police warned they may be linked to "foreign entities" trying to interfere in the US midterm election.

The announcement came shortly after US law enforcement and intelligence agencies said that Americans should be wary of Russian attempts to spread fake news. The election is Tuesday.

 

A study published last week found that misinformation on social media was spreading at a greater rate than during the run-up to the 2016 presidential vote, which Russia is accused of manipulating through a vast propaganda campaign in favour of Donald Trump, the eventual winner.

"On Sunday evening, US law enforcement contacted us about online activity that they recently discovered and which they believe may be linked to foreign entities," Facebook head of cyber security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a blog post.

"We immediately blocked these accounts and are now investigating them in more detail."

The investigation so far identified around 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts that appeared to be engaged in "coordinated inauthentic behavior," Gleicher said.

He added that all the Facebook pages associated with the accounts appeared to be in French or Russian.

The Instagram accounts were mostly in English, with some "focused on celebrities, others political debate."

"Typically, we would be further along with our analysis before announcing anything publicly," Gleicher said.

"But given that we are only one day away from important elections in the US, we wanted to let people know about the action we've taken and the facts as we know them today."

"Junk News"

Despite an aggressive crackdown by social media firms, so-called "junk news" is spreading at a greater rate than in 2016 on social media ahead of Tuesday's US congressional election, Oxford Internet Institute researchers said in a study published Thursday.

Twitter said Saturday it deleted a "series of accounts" that attempted to share disinformation. It gave no number.

Facebook last month said it took down accounts linked to an Iranian effort to influence US and British politics with messages about charged topics such as immigration and race relations.

The social network identified 82 pages, groups and accounts that originated in Iran and violated policy on coordinated "inauthentic" behaviour.

Gleicher said at the time there was overlap with accounts taken down earlier this year and linked to Iranian state media, but the identity of the culprits has yet to be determined.

Posts on the accounts or pages, which included some hosted by Facebook-owned Instagram, focused mostly on "sowing discord" via strongly divisive issues rather than on particular candidates or campaigns.

Sample posts shared included inflammatory commentary about US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and the controversy around freshly appointed US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

War room

Major online social platforms have been under intense pressure to avoid being used by "bad actors" out to sway outcomes by publishing misinformation and enraging voters.

Facebook weeks ago opened a "war room" at its Menlo Park headquarters in California to be a nerve center for the fight against misinformation and manipulation of the largest social network by foreign actors trying to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere.

The shutdown of thousands of Russian-controlled accounts by Twitter and Facebook -- plus the indictments of 14 people from Russia's notorious troll farm the Internet Research Agency -- have blunted but by no means halted their efforts to influence US politics.

Facebook, which has been blamed for doing too little to prevent misinformation efforts by Russia and others in the 2016 US election, now wants the world to know it is taking aggressive steps with initiatives like the war room.

The war room is part of stepped up security announced by Facebook, which will be adding some 20,000 employees.

...
Tags: us midterm elections, facebook, instagram, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Diwali 2018: Here are a few festive hair care tips and hairstyles

Try and limit the use of heated tools like hair dryers, hot rollers, flat irons or curling tongs to prevent split ends and hair breakage.
 

Honda Diwali discounts: avail offers on city, WR-V, Jazz, Brio and BR-V

Honda City and the BR-V come with the highest discount of up to Rs 62,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
 

Here’s how you can look your fashionable best this Diwali

From mixing and matching Indian wear, to donning bold print and bright shades, here are ways to look like a patahka this Diwali.
 

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Virat Kohli with cricket-themed sand art in Ayodhya

Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Monday made a cricket-themed sand art installation here to wish ace batsman Virat Kohli on his 30th birthday. (Photo: Twitter / Sudarsan Pattnaik)
 

Queen invites Meghan Markle's mother to spend Christmas with the royal family

Doria Ragland. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri's 'doppelganger' meme goes viral on Twitter, like a tracer bullet!

The former India all-rounder sparked a meme war on Monday again after a picture of a man travelling in a Mumbai local vent viral on Twitter. (Photo: AP/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US Supreme Court upholds Obama-era net neutrality rules

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas would have granted the industry's request. (Photo: AP)

Temporary exemptions to some nations to keep oil prices down: Trump on Iran sanctions

'But on oil, we want to go a little bit slow because I don't want to drive the oil prices in the world up,' Trump said. (Photo: File)

India among 8 nations exempted from US sanctions on Iran oil

The US on Monday imposed 'the toughest ever' sanctions on a defiant Iran aimed at altering the Iranian regime's 'behaviour'. (Representational Image | AP)

'Watch what we do': Mike Pompeo on India, China’s oil purchases from Iran

'Sanctions from the United States will be reimposed at midnight tonight,' Pompeo told CBS's 'Face the Nation.' (Photo: File | AP)

'Samosa Caucus' in focus as 100 Indian-Americans run for mid-term polls

When Bera was elected for the Congress for the first time six years ago, he had hoped that in a decade, the number of Indian-Americans would be in double digit. (Photo: Twitter | @RepBera)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham