World America 06 Sep 2019 French first lady Br ...
World, America

French first lady Brigitte Macron is ‘truly ugly,’ says Brazilian minister

AFP
Published Sep 6, 2019, 9:29 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 9:29 am IST
Brazil and France have clashed in recent weeks over the handling of fires in the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest.
Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes said he agreed with President Jair Bolsonaro's comments about Macron's looks. (Photo: AP)
 Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes said he agreed with President Jair Bolsonaro's comments about Macron's looks. (Photo: AP)

Rio de Janeiro: A Brazilian government minister said French first lady Brigitte Macron was "truly ugly" Thursday, only days after the country's president appeared to endorse an attack on her appearance.

Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes said he agreed with President Jair Bolsonaro's comments about Macron's looks. "The president said it — it's true," he said to applause during an economic forum. "The woman is truly ugly."

 

Later, an aide said in a statement that Guedes "asks for forgiveness for the joke he made today during a public event... when he mentioned the French first lady."

Bolsonaro garnered criticism last week when he appeared to agree with a Facebook post that implied French President Emmanuel Macron's wife was not as attractive as his own wife Michele Bolsonaro.

He wrote "Do not humiliate the guy, ha ha" on a post that read "Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro" next to pictures of the two first ladies.

The French president called Bolsonaro's behaviour "extraordinarily rude" and the Brazilian president later deleted his comment.

Brazil and France have clashed in recent weeks over the handling of fires in the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, which is crucial for a stable global climate.

...
Tags: brigitte macron, paulo guedes, jair bolsonaro, emmanuel macron, amazon wildfire
Location: Brazil, Rio de Janeiro


Latest From World

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that the new steps included abandoning all limits set by the 2015 deal to Iran's nuclear research and development. (Photo: File)

Iran to announce details of latest nuclear move on Saturday

The island nation was put under a state of emergency for a period of four months from April to August. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka: 293 suspects arrested in connection with Easter Sunday attacks

The United Nations said 70,000 people in the Bahamas were in 'immediate need' of aid. (Photo: AP)

'Death toll from Hurricane Dorian risen to 30 in Bahamas,' says PM Minnis

Johnson expressed regret about his brother Jo's resignation as a junior universities minister a few hours earlier, which only reinforced the sense of a government in crisis. (Photo: AP)

'I'd rather be dead in ditch than delay Brexit': Johnson urges Oppn to support polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

Realistic concept video of Apple iPhone 11.
 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Death toll from Hurricane Dorian risen to 30 in Bahamas,' says PM Minnis

The United Nations said 70,000 people in the Bahamas were in 'immediate need' of aid. (Photo: AP)

Ex-US Defence Secretary says 'Pakistan was born with no affection for itself'

Mattis writes in his book about the changes he made on the ground lines of communication to Afghanistan when he was Commander of the US Central Command. (Photo: AP)

US man convicted of murdering 89-year-old woman, her elderly daughter

A man convicted of killing an 89-year-old woman and her elderly daughter in their Fort Worth home in 2003 was put to death by lethal injection in Texas on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

4 Indian films at ‘Oracle of Oscars’

Tiff, considered the most middle brow of the Big 4 international film festivals (amongst the high-brow Cannes, Venice and Berlin), has, over the years, earned the compelling distinction of being what could be called the “Oracle of Oscars”.

For new H-1B visas, US agency proposes USD 10 as registration fee

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham