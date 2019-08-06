World America 06 Aug 2019 US President Donald ...
World, America

US President Donald Trump for agreement on tighter gun laws

AFP
Published Aug 6, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 3:44 am IST
Proposes to link legislation with immigration reform.
US President Donald Trump
 US President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans and Democrats to agree on tighter gun control, suggesting that new legislation could be linked to his pet project of immigration reform.

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump tweeted as he prepared to address the nation on two weekend shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded in Texas and Ohio.

 

“We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” Trump wrote.

Gun culture is deeply rooted in America, and efforts to strengthen firearms regulations remain divisive even though mass shootings are commonplace.

 The weekend massacres in El Paso and Dayton were the 250th and 251st mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an NGO. It defines such an event as a shooting in which at least four people are killed or wounded.

Trump on Monday appeared to blame the news media and what he considers unfair coverage for violence like the weekend shootings. Critics say his anti-immigrant rhetoric helps fuel white nationalist thinking that engenders violence.

“Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!” he tweeted.

Trump said Sunday that “hate has no place in our country,” but he also blamed mental illness for the violence.

“These are really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill,” he said, although police have not confirmed such a claim.

“We have to get it stopped. This has been going on for years... and years in our country,” he said.

...
Tags: donald trump, texas


Latest From World

Protesters react as police fire tear gas at them in Tai Po district during a general strike in Hong Kong on Monday, as simultaneous rallies were held across seven districts. —AFP

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as general strike paralyses city

British aviator Matt Jones in front of a restored World War II Silver Spitfire plane before take off at Goodwood Aerodrome in Chichester, England, on Monday. —AFP

WW II aircraft to attempt global flight

They seized 4 biscuits of gold which were found wrapped inside a cloth belt inside his luggage. (Photo: Representational)

Chinese national arrested with illegal 4 kg gold from Nepal airport

The origin of the bombs was not clear, and no side has yet claimed responsibility. (Photo: Representational)

Libyan airliner, carrying 124, narrowly avoids being hit by bombing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women on dating app are looking for man like Siddhant Chaturvedi; here's proof

Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner raise temperature in hot pool pictures; check out

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

'A straight question: what do you think of shutting down an entire state and detaining former Chief Ministers before taking a fateful decision that affects that state and its peoples? What if it was our Karnataka next and not their Kashmir now?' he said. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

Suhana Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

Super 30 still.
 

Maruti S-Presso to launch in October; Will rival the Renault Kwid

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future S concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Ohio shooter kept 'hit list', 'rape list' in high school, say former classmates

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools officials declined to comment on those accounts, only confirming that Betts attended schools in the district. (Photo: AP)

WW II aircraft to attempt global flight

British aviator Matt Jones in front of a restored World War II Silver Spitfire plane before take off at Goodwood Aerodrome in Chichester, England, on Monday. —AFP

'6 Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting,' says Obrador

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday said that at least six Mexican citizens have lost their lives in the gruesome El Paso shootings which took place this weekend in the United States. (Photo: ANI)

Walmart to keep selling guns despite recent shootings at its stores

Despite two deadly shootings at its stores in less than a week, American retail giant Walmart has no plans to stop selling guns and ammunition, a spokesman said Sunday. (File/ Representational Image)

'Trump owes us more than condolences,' says Ex-FBI Director after mass shooting in US

President Donald Trump owes the people of United States more than mere condolences sent via twitter, former FBI Director James Comey said on Sunday following the three incidents of mass shooting within a span of 24 hours in the country. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham