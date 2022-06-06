World America 06 Jun 2022 British Prime Minist ...
World, America

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face confidence vote

AP
Published Jun 6, 2022, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2022, 1:37 pm IST
If Johnson is ousted it would spark a Conservative leadership contest, in which several prominent government ministers are likely to run
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)
London: Britain's governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain's leader.

Party official Graham Brady says he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson's leadership to trigger one. That happens if 54 Tory lawmakers write to Brady.

 

If Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he wins, he will be safe from another challenge for a year.

Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics scandals, most notably over rule-breaking parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Late last month an investigator’s report on what has become known as “partygate” slammed a culture of rule-breaking inside the prime minister’s No. 10 Downing St. office.

 

Civil service investigator Sue Gray described alcohol-fueled bashes held by Downing Street staff members in 2020 and 2021, when pandemic restrictions prevented U.K. residents from socializing or even visiting dying relatives.

Gray said the “senior leadership team” must bear responsibility for “failures of leadership and judgment.”

The prime minister said he was “humbled” and took “full responsibility” — but insisted it was now time to “move on” and focus on Britain’s battered economy and the war in Ukraine.

 

But a growing number of Conservatives feel that Johnson, the charismatic leader who won them a huge parliamentary majority in 2019, is now a liability.

If Johnson is ousted it would spark a Conservative leadership contest, in which several prominent government ministers are likely to run.

Conservative lawmaker Roger Gale, a Johnson critic, said “we have some very good alternatives to the prime minister so we’re not short of choice.

“Any single one of those people in my view would make a better prime minister than the one that we’ve got at the moment,” he told the BBC.

 

Discontent seems to have come to a head over a parliamentary break that coincided with celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. For many, the four-day long weekend was a chance to relax — but there was no respite for Johnson, who was booed by some onlookers as he arrived for a service in the queen’s honor at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Cabinet minister Steve Barclay, a Johnson ally, said toppling the leader now would be “indefensible.”

“The problems we face aren’t easy to solve,” he wrote on the Conservative Home website. “Democracies around the world are all currently facing similar challenges. But under Boris Johnson’s leadership, our plan for jobs shows how we are navigating through these global challenges.

 

“To disrupt that progress now would be inexcusable to many who lent their vote to us for the first time at the last general election, and who want to see our Prime Minister deliver the changes promised for their communities.”

Tags: boris johnson, confidence vote
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


