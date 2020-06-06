74th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

236,954

8,048

Recovered

113,233

3,712

Deaths

6,649

223

Maharashtra80229286942849 Tamil Nadu2869415762235 Delhi2633410315708 Gujarat19119130111190 Rajasthan100847359218 Uttar Pradesh97335648257 Madhya Pradesh89965878384 West Bengal73032912366 Karnataka4835169357 Bihar4598223329 Andhra Pradesh4250256573 Haryana3597120924 Telangana32901627113 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala170071215 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
World America 06 Jun 2020 Twitter, Facebook di ...
World, America

Twitter, Facebook disable Trump's video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

REUTERS
Published Jun 6, 2020, 8:57 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2020, 9:19 am IST
The clip, which shows photos and videos of protest marches in the aftermath of the death of Floyd, has Trump speaking in the background
President Donald Trump walks from the White House past graffiti in Lafayette Park to visit St. John's Church in Washington. (AP)
 President Donald Trump walks from the White House past graffiti in Lafayette Park to visit St. John's Church in Washington. (AP)

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Instagram disabled President Donald Trump’s campaign tribute video to George Floyd on their platforms on Friday, citing copyright complaints.

The clip, which shows photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in the aftermath of the death of Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota, has Trump speaking in the background.

 

It was not clear what copyright image prompted the complaint, but California lawyer Sam Koolaq told Politico his firm submitted copyright complaints to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Koolaq did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Floyd’s death last week after a fatal encounter with a police officer has led to nationwide protests.

Late Friday, Trump criticized the removal by Twitter. “They are fighting hard for the Radical Left Democrats. A one sided battle. Illegal,” he wrote on Twitter.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey responded in a tweet, “Not true and not illegal”

“This was pulled because we got a DMCA complaint from copyright holder,” Dorsey added.

The social media site said it responds “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”

Facebook, which owns photo and video-sharing network Instagram, said it removed the post after receiving the creator’s copyright complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

“Organizations that use original art shared on Instagram are expected to have the right to do so,” Facebook said in a statement.

The three-minute, 45-second video was tweeted by Trump’s campaign on Wednesday. It was also uploaded on Trump’s YouTube channel and his campaign’s Facebook page. The clip has garnered more than 1.4 million views on YouTube and Facebook combined.

YouTube’s parent, Alphabet Inc, said the video the Trump campaign uploaded was not identical to the one uploaded to Twitter. The content identified in the copyright complaint was not present and the site did not remove the video, YouTube said.

Twitter has been under fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration since it fact-checked Trump’s tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. It also labeled a Trump tweet about protests in Minneapolis as “glorifying violence.”

Trump has pledged to introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.

In the past, Twitter has taken down at least two of Trump’s videos that had music from the soundtrack of the Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” and Nickelback’s “Photograph.”

...
Tags: donald trump, tribute video, george floyd, white house protests, twitter, facebook, copyright issues


Latest From World

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. (AFP)

Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Canadadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest on Parliament Hill.(AFP)

'Stand up to Trump!' Canada protesters shout to Trudeau

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C). (AFP)

Bolsonaro threatens to pull Brazil from WHO over 'ideological bias'

A man holds up a sign stating

No More: Minneapolis bans police chokeholds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

No More: Minneapolis bans police chokeholds

A man holds up a sign stating

Autopsy report shows Floyd had tested positive for Covid-19

George Floyd. (AP)

US cities burn amid political finger-pointing

Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest. (AP)

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpasses Spain's

Crematorium workers wearing personal protective equipment as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, push a corpse into the oven of its crematorium at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AFP)

Mexico overtakes US coronavirus daily deaths

A woman takes the temperature to a customer at the entrance of a store in Guadalajara, Jalisco State. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham