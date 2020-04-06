World America 06 Apr 2020 Fatalities fall in N ...
World, America

Fatalities fall in New York, the epicenter of coronavirus in US

REUTERS
Published Apr 6, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2020, 3:31 pm IST
But there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases in the state of New York
Medical workers take in patients at a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center in the Borough Park neighborhood which has seen an upsurge of (COVID-19) patients during the pandemic. AFP Photo
  Medical workers take in patients at a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center in the Borough Park neighborhood which has seen an upsurge of (COVID-19) patients during the pandemic. AFP Photo

New York: The United States is entering what a senior official warned on Sunday would be the “hardest” week of the coronavirus crisis as the death toll mounted, but some saw glimmers of hope from a slight slowing of fatalities in hard-hit New York.

New York, the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week, deaths had fallen slightly from the day before. But there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases in the state.

 

Louisiana has become a hot spot for the virus, reporting a jump in deaths to nearly 500 and more than 13,000 cases. The governor predicted the state would run out of ventilators by Thursday.

Places such as Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C., are also starting to see rising deaths.

“This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned on Fox News on Sunday. “It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that new hospitalizations had fallen by 50% over the previous 24 hours. He cautioned that it was not yet clear whether the crisis was reaching a plateau in the state, which has a total of 4,159 deaths and more than 122,000 cases, by far the most of any U.S. state

...
Tags: covid-19 us, coronavirus outbreak, new york coronavirus


Latest From World

File image of Japan PM Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

Japan PM proposes state of emergency to tackle Covid-19

File photo of Queen Elizabeth. (AP)

Queen Elizabeth II addresses UK, calls for resilience during Covid-19 crisis

Representational image. (AFP)

Italy, Spain record decline in daily Covid-19 death rate

Municipality workers wearing protective suits prepare to bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Bahawalpur, in central Pakistan. AP Photo

Covid19 cases in Pakistan surge to 3,277



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump seeks Modi's help to allow sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Covid-19: 4.3L entered US from China via flights after outbreak

Representational image. (AP)

Trump warns of toughest weeks ahead as death toll mounts in US

A body is moved to a refrigerator truck serving as a temporary morgue outside of Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn, New York. AFP Photo

New York leads Covid-19 death toll as 630 die in single day

Representational image. (AP)

US urges citizens to wear masks amid mounting death toll

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham