search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump name stripped from Panama hotel in property dispute

AFP
Published Mar 6, 2018, 8:46 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 8:46 am IST
Workers removed the Trump logo from the entrance to the luxury complex, where police had been deployed earlier in the day.
There have been reports of physical confrontations between the new owner and his team and the Trump administration staff. (Photo: AFP)
 There have been reports of physical confrontations between the new owner and his team and the Trump administration staff. (Photo: AFP)

Panama: The owner of the Trump Hotel in Panama City said Monday he had succeeded in expelling the management company of the US president's family from the building.

Cypriot businessman Orestes Fintiklis, who owns a majority of the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama, said it was "a commercial dispute that just spun out of control, and on Monday this dispute has been settled by the judges and the authorities in this country."

 

Workers removed the Trump logo from the entrance to the luxury complex, where police had been deployed earlier in the day.

"Today Panama has showcased stable institutions, rule of law and investor-friendly legal framework," said Fintiklis in a brief statement to the press.

The row erupted last month when Fintiklis, a Miami-based investor who last year became owner of the majority of units in the building through a company he controls, said he wanted to boot the Trump organization out before its management contract was up, remove the Trump name and rebrand the building.

In lawsuits lodged in the United States, Fintiklis alleged a decline in occupancy in the hotel. The Trump Organization hit back, claiming Fintiklis was breaching his contractual commitments as owner.

Fintiklis complained to the Panamanian prosecutors' office that Trump Organization employees were barring him access to the units he owns in the sail-shaped complex, which also boasts a casino, shops, a spa and a small private beach.

The complex was inaugurated in 2011 by Trump and Panama's president at the time, Ricardo Martinelli. Martinelli is currently on bail in Miami fighting extradition to Panama, where he is charged with corruption and spying.

The hotel and the majority of the apartments were sold in 2017 to Fintiklis' Ithaca Capital Partners, which is based in Miami.

As part of the deal, the administration of the hotel remained in the hands of the Trump Organization, run by the president's two sons since he took office last year.

Trump Hotels last week accused Fintiklis of "fraud" and using "mafia-style tactics" to force its administration staff out of the disputed building.

There have been reports of physical confrontations between the new owner and his team and the Trump administration staff.

Last month, Panamanian prosecutors announced they were opening an investigation into the case following complaints by Fintiklis that he had been prevented from entering the building.

Tags: trump hotel, panama city, orestes fintiklis, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YouTube's version of Stories could engulf Instagram, Snapchat

Google in one of its recent blog posts states that they are using the power of neural networks to achieve this mobile green screen effect.
 

Syrian man posts Facebook Live video moments after stabbing his wife to death

The couple's young daughter was in the home during the shocking killing and called police. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Wonder the taskforce behind AI? It's humans

Major automakers like Toyota, Nissan and Ford, ride-hailing companies like Uber and other tech giants like Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo are paying reams of labellers, often through third-party vendors.
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Alien hunters convinced that object spotted in Antarctica is crashed spaceship

Theorists at a popular alien site zoomed in on the images to find tracks running behind it (Photo: YouTube)
 

When Kangana Ranaut wanted to break the television screen for Sridevi

Sridevi had met Kangana Ranaut at an event just few days before her death.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

No decisive, sustained change in behaviour of Pak after aid freeze: US official

Noting that the Afghanistan-Pakistan relationship is quite important, Wells said the US is supportive of the efforts to improve the bilateral relationship.(Photo: File)

President for 'life': Trump praises Chinese President Xi for extending tenure

US presidents by tradition served a maximum of two four-year terms until President Franklin Roosevelt was elected a record four times starting in 1932. (Photo: AP/File)

Man fatally shoots himself outside White House

Police and medical personnel quickly swarmed the area, and the White House was placed on lockdown. (Photo: File)

US delays decision on spouses of H-1B holders

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a court submission this week said that it would not take a decision on terminating the work authorisation of H4 visa users, spouses of H-1B visa holders, till June as it needs time to review its economic impact.

Killer storm clears northeast US, no power in 2.4 mn homes, offices

In Boston and nearby coastal communities, storm surges and high tides sent seawater in the streets, the second floods there this year. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham