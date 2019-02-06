search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US govt misled our students by setting up fake university: Indian American attorney

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 9:29 am IST
Eminent Indian American attorney said that Department of Homeland Security knowingly allowed the "fake university" to be set up.
As many as 130 of the 600 students from the fake University of Farmington were detained last week. (Representational photo)
 As many as 130 of the 600 students from the fake University of Farmington were detained last week. (Representational photo)

Washington: Flooded with phone calls from panic-stricken students, an eminent Indian American attorney on Tuesday alleged that Department of Homeland Security knowingly allowed the "fake university" to be set up and misled students sitting hundreds of miles away in another country.

A day after the State Department blamed Indian students for the mass detention and possible deportation from the US for enrolling themselves in a fake university set up by the Department of Homeland Security, California-based immigration attorney Anu Peshawaria said that the undercover operation has devastating consequences for hundred of Indian students.

 

"We are not saying that our students are not at fault. They should have done their due diligence before signing up. If they are perpetrating crime knowingly, they should be punished but if they are trapped or encouraged to commit the crime then we need to help them,” Peshawaria said.

As per last week's figures provided by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as many as 130 of the 600 students from the fake University of Farmington were detained last week. Of these 129 were Indians.

Many of them since then have been released or put under restricted movement. Several of them have left the country. Peshawaria said that some students are worried that they will have arrest on their record for ever and have lost years of education to no avail.

"They could be possible blackmail for the rest of their lives. What is surprising is that the university was registered with the education board that authorizes the issuance of I-20s to students, which in turn is approved by the Department of Homeland Security," she said.

"Department of Homeland Security knowingly allowed the 'fake university' to be set up and misled students sitting hundreds of miles away in another country,” she said noting that her office has been receiving numerous calls from panic-stricken friends and families of a large number of Indian students which could result in mass deportation.

Worse, these students, based on their approved i-20s even got driver licenses from the US Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). This only added another stamp of authenticity to the credentials of the university, she asserted. Many students travelled to meet the Dean of the University, which has now been closed, many of them asked for classes curriculum, she said.

"Given that authorities knew this was a set-up, they should have stopped the students there and then. If they wanted to catch the perpetrators what right do, they have to defraud innocent lives," Peshawaria said.

"In fact, during this time the government also enjoyed taxes that these consultants paid. Now, they cannot suddenly wake up and decide to put all these people behind bars," Peshawaria added.

Many students have huge loans to pay, she said based on her interaction with these students. They were saving up to send to their families in a small village in India, she said adding that they are devastated.

"It is all easy to say that students knew what they were doing, did we all know all the laws when we moved to United States that they should get such harsh punishment,” she asked.

"We are all fighting to release the students immediately. The students are calling me that US govt is forcing them to self deport but they want back their degrees and lost time and compensation for pain and anguish," Peshawaria asserted.

...
Tags: india-us relations, department of homeland security
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Latest From World

Trump spoke to a joint session of the US Congress facing political discord over his demands that Democrats end their opposition to funding for a US-Mexico border wall (Photo:AFP)

‘I'll get it built’: Trump on border wall in state of the union address

US president Donald Trump gestures during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Photo: AP)

Full text of US president Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican's women's magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers (File Photo)

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns, admits Pope Francis

'An economic miracle is taking place in the United States -- and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations,' the president said. (Photo: AP)

Reject politics of revenge, resistance, retribution: Prez in State of Union speech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

Live Transcribe has the potential to give people who are deaf or hard of hearing greater independence in their everyday interactions. Sound Amplifier with wired headphones can filter, augment and amplify the sounds in your environment.
 

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

Gandhi described the new initiative as first-of-its-kind (Photo:Twitter)
 

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

Boeing will be providing financial, engineering and industrial resources for the supersonic jets.
 

USB stick found in Leopard seal poo

“Concealed deep inside the scat was a USB stick,” the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said on its website.
 

Android devices with Apple-like 3D sensing tech expected this year

Securing new contracts for its 3D sensing face recognition technology from Android phone makers could help Lumentum reduce its heavy dependence on Apple, which has warned of slowing smartphone sales in China.
 

Apple to pay $571 million back-taxes to French authorities

French business magazine L’Express/L’Expansion, which reported the tax payment figure, said the deal was reached in December after several months of negotiations between tax authorities and the company.French business magazine L’Express/L’Expansion, which reported the tax payment figure, said the deal was reached in December after several months of negotiations between tax authorities and the company.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard to campaign in early-voting states in February

Both Gabbard and Harris have a wide support base in the Indian-American community (Photo:Twitter)

Donald Trump to call for unity in State of the Union address

The speech will be Trump's third to a Joint Session of Congress (Photo: AP)

Indian American arrested on charges of H-1B fraud

He will be produced before US Magistrate Judge Michael Hammer in Newark federal court (Representational Image)

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

The youngster isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware (Photo:White House)

‘Your Presidency will be stained with blood’: Nicolas Maduro warns Trump

In a stern warning, embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that US President Donald Trump risks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham