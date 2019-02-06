search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Reject politics of revenge, resistance, retribution: Prez in State of Union speech

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 10:20 am IST
US President Donald Trump said that tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate -- it is cruel.
'An economic miracle is taking place in the United States -- and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations,' the president said. (Photo: AP)
 'An economic miracle is taking place in the United States -- and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations,' the president said. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for rejecting politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, but insisted on building a wall along the US-Mexico border as he appeared before a divided Congress for his annual State of the Union address.

His calls for reconciliation were met with mostly stone-faced silence from Democrats, who bitterly oppose his agenda and accuse him of hastening the decline in cross-party cooperation. The president and the Democrats had a record 35-day standoff with the Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over his proposed controversial wall along the US-Mexico border, which shut down the government and postponed the address which was earlier scheduled on January 29.

 

"We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution," Trump told Congress near the beginning of his State of the Union address, claiming in his speech that he is putting forward "the agenda of the United States."

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States -- and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations," the president said.

He said that tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate -- it is cruel. "The lawless state of our southern border is a threat to the safety, security, and financial well-being of all Americans. We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens,” Trump said in his State of the Union Address.

"This includes our obligation to the millions of immigrants living here today, who followed the rules and respected our laws. Legal immigrants enrich our nation and strengthen our society in countless ways. Now is the time for the Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business," he said.

...
Tags: donald trump, us immigration, nancy pelosi, us-mexico border, state of the union address
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Latest From World

Trump spoke to a joint session of the US Congress facing political discord over his demands that Democrats end their opposition to funding for a US-Mexico border wall (Photo:AFP)

‘I'll get it built’: Trump on border wall in state of the union address

US president Donald Trump gestures during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Photo: AP)

Full text of US president Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican's women's magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers (File Photo)

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns, admits Pope Francis

The summit would be held on February 27 and 28 (File Photo)

Will meet with North Korean leader Kim on Feb 27, 28 in Vietnam: Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

Live Transcribe has the potential to give people who are deaf or hard of hearing greater independence in their everyday interactions. Sound Amplifier with wired headphones can filter, augment and amplify the sounds in your environment.
 

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

Gandhi described the new initiative as first-of-its-kind (Photo:Twitter)
 

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

Boeing will be providing financial, engineering and industrial resources for the supersonic jets.
 

USB stick found in Leopard seal poo

“Concealed deep inside the scat was a USB stick,” the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said on its website.
 

Android devices with Apple-like 3D sensing tech expected this year

Securing new contracts for its 3D sensing face recognition technology from Android phone makers could help Lumentum reduce its heavy dependence on Apple, which has warned of slowing smartphone sales in China.
 

Apple to pay $571 million back-taxes to French authorities

French business magazine L’Express/L’Expansion, which reported the tax payment figure, said the deal was reached in December after several months of negotiations between tax authorities and the company.French business magazine L’Express/L’Expansion, which reported the tax payment figure, said the deal was reached in December after several months of negotiations between tax authorities and the company.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Will meet with North Korean leader Kim on Feb 27, 28 in Vietnam: Trump

The summit would be held on February 27 and 28 (File Photo)

Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard to campaign in early-voting states in February

Both Gabbard and Harris have a wide support base in the Indian-American community (Photo:Twitter)

US govt misled our students by setting up fake university: Indian American attorney

As many as 130 of the 600 students from the fake University of Farmington were detained last week. (Representational photo)

Donald Trump to call for unity in State of the Union address

The speech will be Trump's third to a Joint Session of Congress (Photo: AP)

Indian American arrested on charges of H-1B fraud

He will be produced before US Magistrate Judge Michael Hammer in Newark federal court (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham