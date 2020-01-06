World America 06 Jan 2020 Protests across US c ...
World, America

Protests across US condemn action in Iran

AP
Published Jan 6, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Anti-war protesters call attention to rising tensions in the Middle East.
Anti-war activists take out a protest march from the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
 Anti-war activists take out a protest march from the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Washington: Demonstrators in dozens of cities around the US gathered protest the Trump administration’s killing of an Iranian general and decision to send thousands of additional soldiers to the Middle East.

More than 70 planned protests were organised by CODEPINK and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a US-based anti-war coalition, along with other groups.

 

From Tampa to Philadelphia and San Francisco to New York, protesters carried signs and chanted anti-war slogans.

President Donald Trump ordered airstrike near Baghdad’s international airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force who has been blamed for attacks on US troops and American allies going back decades. Iran has vowed retribution, raising fears of an all-out war, but it’s unclear how or when a response might come.

Protest organisers said the Trump administration has essentially started a war with Iran by assassinating Soleimani.

In Miami, nearly 50 protesters gathered. Drivers heard people shouting, “No more drone murders,” “We want peace now” and “What do we want? Peace in Iran.” A few hundred demonstrators gathered in Times Square on Saturday chanting “No justice, no peace, U.S. out of the Middle East!”

“The United States is trying to use Iraq as a proxy war,” said Russell Branca, 72, of Queens. “If the United States and Iran are going to fights it’s not going to be in the United States and it’s not going to be in Iran, it’ll be in other places. And it’s just crazy because none of this is necessary.”

In Minneapolis, protesters gathered near the University of Minnesota holding signs and chanting.

...
Tags: trump administration


Latest From World

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor.

Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used

In this image released by the US Defense Department, equipment assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division is loaded into aircraft bound for the US Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg. - Thousands more US troops were ordered to the Middle East after the US assassinated Iran's military mastermind and Tehran promised

Iraq parliament votes to expel US military

Saudi Arabia was not consulted by its ally Washington over a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, an official said Sunday, as the kingdom sought to defuse soaring regional tensions. (Photo: File)

'US didnt consult us before attack on Iranian general': Saudi official

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, saying that the attack is against 'his vision' and that the perpetrators would not find any protection from the government or police. (Photo: File)

'Against my vision': Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

At 67,385, India records highest number of babies born globally on New Year's Day

Each January, UNICEF celebrates babies born on New Year's Day, an auspicious day for child birth around the world. (Photo: Representational)

2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee

Two men have been shot in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries. (Photo: Representational)

'Reign of terror is over': Trump on killing of Iran general in US strike

Defending the killing of top Iranian commander in a US strike, President Donald Trump on Friday said the

'Over in 6 seconds': Gun laws saved lives at Texas church, says Donald Trump

Democrats demanded at the fall session of Congress that Trump and his Republicans take action to restrict guns. (Photo: File)

Two dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed

The authorities have not provided information about a possible motive. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham